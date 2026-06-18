Keep Safe Care Announces Major Expansion into San Antonio and Dallas–Fort Worth

Innovative caregiver-first company accelerates growth across Texas with plans to serve millions of Texans while creating new ownership opportunities.

Our mission has always been simple: take better care of caregivers so they can provide better care to clients” — Jeffrey Fry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keep Safe Care Corporation (“KSC”), the Texas-based private-duty home care company known for its caregiver-first philosophy and innovative Private-Duty-in-a-Boxtechnology platform, today announced plans to expand operations into the San Antonio and Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) metropolitan areas.The expansion represents one of the company's largest growth initiatives to date and builds upon the success of its Austin operations and the continued rollout of its low-overhead, caregiver-focused business model throughout Texas. KSC plans to establish multiple service territories throughout both markets, bringing its unique approach to home care to millions of Texans who wish to remain safely and independently in their homes.“Our mission has always been simple: take better care of caregivers so they can provide better care to clients,” said Jeffrey Fry, President and CEO of Keep Safe Care Corporation. “Texas families deserve consistent, compassionate care delivered by professionals who are valued, respected, and paid fairly. By expanding into San Antonio and DFW, we have the opportunity to improve outcomes for seniors while creating meaningful business ownership opportunities throughout the state.”Unlike traditional home care companies, Keep Safe Care operates under a caregiver-first philosophy built around The 2/3 Rule, which seeks to direct a greater percentage of revenue to the caregivers delivering the care. The company's technology platform streamlines recruiting, hiring, scheduling, payroll, communications, and operations, allowing local agencies to operate more efficiently while maintaining high-touch service.The expansion is expected to increase access to high-quality private-duty home care services across North and South Texas while creating higher-paying employment opportunities for experienced caregivers. Powered by its low-cost Private-Duty-in-a-Boxoperating system, Keep Safe Care is able to expand into multiple markets while continuing to offer affordable pathways to business ownership through its Ultra-Lite Franchisemodel. By offering substantially higher caregiver wages and improving retention, the company believes it can strengthen local healthcare outcomes by supporting hospitals, physicians, home health agencies, and community partners seeking reliable, dependable, consitent post-acute and long-term care solutions.The Dallas–Fort Worth market represents one of the nation's fastest-growing metropolitan areas, while San Antonio continues to experience significant growth among older adults seeking alternatives to institutional care.“Families increasingly want personalized care at home, and caregivers deserve employers who recognize their value,” Fry added. “We believe the future of home care belongs to organizations that empower caregivers, embrace technology, and focus relentlessly on the people they serve.”The company expects the first locations in both metropolitan areas to begin launching over the coming months, with additional territories opening as local leadership teams are established.Individuals interested in career opportunities, franchise ownership, or partnership discussions are encouraged to contact Keep Safe Care directly.About Keep Safe Care CorporationKeep Safe Care has redefined the way private-duty agencies deliver personal care services and manage caregivers. Through the reengineering of the traditional operating model and the development of a highly efficient, integrated software platform, the company has demonstrated its ability to address the persistent challenges of caregiver truancy and turnover that have long impacted the industry. By improving operational efficiencies, Keep Safe Care's unique approach has the potential to increase caregivers' standard wages by 30% to 50%, while reducing operating costs by 40% to 55% compared to traditional private-duty franchise models.For more information, visit www. keepsafecare .com, email license@keepsafecare.com, or call (844) 492-2273.###

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