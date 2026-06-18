ZEVERRA Launches Engineered Gemstone Brand with Lifetime Guarantee, Challenging Conventional Fine Jewelry Standards

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New gemstone brand introduces silicon carbide stones with higher brilliance and fire than diamond, backed by an industry-first lifetime guarantee against scratching, clouding, and loss of sparkle. ZEVERRA , a new gemstone brand from Mephexus Group , today announced its official launch, introducing a category of precision-engineered stones that outperform diamonds on key optical metrics and carry a lifetime guarantee — a first in the gemstone industry.ZEVERRA stones are engineered from silicon carbide, a crystalline compound grown under controlled laboratory conditions. Each stone achieves a refractive index of 2.65 — surpassing diamond at 2.42 — and a dispersion rate of 0.104, more than double that of diamond at 0.044. These properties translate to measurably greater brilliance (the amount of light returned to the eye) and fire (the spectral colour visible as the stone moves in light).At 9.25 on the Mohs hardness scale, ZEVERRA stones sit in the highest tier of gemstone durability, just below diamond at 10. This hardness makes them resistant to the micro-scratching that causes lesser stones — including cubic zirconia and crystal glass — to cloud and lose their optical clarity over time."Zeverra is a stone that outperforms on brilliance, matches on durability, and lasts without degradation. That is why we guarantee it for life — not as a marketing gesture, but because the science supports it," said Dimitrios Pliatsios, CEO of Mephexus Group.Industry-First Lifetime GuaranteeEvery ZEVERRA stone ships with a brushed stainless steel certificate card bearing a unique serial number and QR code. Owners register their stone to activate a lifetime guarantee covering loss of brilliance, surface clouding, visible scratching, and any measurable degradation in the stone's optical properties under normal wear conditions.The guarantee is backed by the material properties of silicon carbide itself. Unlike crystal glass, which develops surface haze within months of daily wear, or cubic zirconia, which softens and clouds over years, a ZEVERRA stone's crystalline structure is chemically inert and physically resistant to the abrasion of normal use.Market PositionZEVERRA stones are initially featured in select fine jewelry collections, with Luce di Monti — the group's premium jewelry brand — as the launch partner. The brand is positioned for consumers who prioritise optical performance and lasting quality, with pieces available across the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and the United States.About Mephexus GroupMephexus Group is a multi-brand holding company operating across fashion, fine jewelry, luxury goods, and engineered gemstones.

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