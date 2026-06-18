Sayre School's Class of 2026 Earns $15.8 Million in College Scholarships

Lexington's Sayre School sends its 2026 graduates to 31 colleges across 17 states and the UK, backed by more than $15.8 million in merit scholarships.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sayre School is celebrating a standout send-off for its Class of 2026 . This year's graduating seniors will head to 31 colleges and universities across 17 states and the United Kingdom, taking with them more than $15.8 million in college-sponsored, four-year merit scholarships, with 72 percent of the class receiving an award.The academic numbers behind this year's class are just as strong. Eighty-five percent of seniors completed one or more Advanced Placement examinations, 46 percent scored 28 or above on the ACT, and 39 percent scored 30 or above. The class also includes one National Merit Finalist, and seven graduates will go on to compete in intercollegiate athletics.Many of this year's graduates earned Sayre's Diplomas of Distinction, which recognize students who pursue deep, specialized study beyond the standard curriculum. Three students earned the Distinction in Creative Arts, five earned the Distinction in Engineering, four earned the Distinction in Global Studies, and two earned the Distinction in Service. Each program requires students to complete an independent project, internship, or cross-cultural experience during their senior year, in addition to coursework in their area of focus.In addition, 42 members of the Class of 2026 earned an Honors Diploma, which requires 24 credits, including at least two AP courses, four years of math, and a minimum of 48 hours of community service. Of those 42 students, 14 went a step further and earned a High Honors Diploma, the school's top academic distinction, requiring three AP courses, four years of the same world language, four years of science, four years of math, and at least 58 hours of community service.Members of the Class of 2026 earned acceptances from more than 100 colleges and universities nationwide, including Brown University, Columbia University, Boston University, Northwestern University, Vanderbilt University, New York University, University of Michigan, University of Southern California, Wake Forest University, and Washington and Lee University, among many others.Sayre's personalized college counseling program helps students identify colleges that align with their academic interests, career goals, and personal aspirations. The school's counselors work closely with families throughout the application process, from college selection and essay development to scholarship opportunities and admissions planning.This level of success is rooted in how Sayre approaches the college process. With an average class size of 14 students and a 7-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio, Sayre's college counselors get to know each student individually, helping them build a list of schools that fit their academic goals, interests, and personality, not just their test scores.For a school whose motto is "Make Your Mark," the Class of 2026 has done exactly that, both in the classroom and in where they're headed next.About Sayre SchoolFounded in 1854, Sayre School is a private, co-educational, college preparatory school serving students from age two through grade twelve. Located at 194 North Limestone Street in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, Sayre is the city's only PK-12 independent school. The school combines a rigorous academic program with small class sizes, a low student-to-teacher ratio, and a wide range of arts, athletics, and service-learning opportunities designed to help every student make their mark. For more information, visit www.sayreschool.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.