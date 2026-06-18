Restoration Bridge International Announces Special July 4th Food Distribution Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Restoration Bridge International

Palm Beach County Community invited to receive free groceries while supporting the Freedom to Serve Challenge benefiting local families

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restoration Bridge International (RBI) is proud to announce a special Independence Day Food Distribution on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., or until supplies last, at the Boynton Beach Mall parking lot behind the former Sears building. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as previous distributions have drawn long lines and supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.This special event commemorates America's 250th Anniversary and is being held in partnership with the Warriors Choice Foundation under the theme:"Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary Through Service."Combat veterans and first responders who have dedicated their lives to serving others will continue that mission by helping distribute food directly to local families in need."Our nation's story has always been one of neighbors helping neighbors," said Jason Mandle, Executive Director of Restoration Bridge International. "As we celebrate 250 years of American history, we're honoring that spirit through service. This event is about bringing our community together and ensuring families have access to nutritious food during challenging times."Freedom to Serve ChallengeIn conjunction with the event, Shiner Law Group is proud to launch the Freedom to Serve Challenge and has pledged the first $1,000 toward RBI's fundraising goal of $20,000.The challenge invites local businesses, community leaders, civic organizations, and residents to join the effort and help expand RBI's impact. Every dollar donated helps provide approximately 11 meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity."One thousand dollars is just the beginning," said David Shiner, Founding Attorney of Shiner Law Group and Chairman of Restoration Bridge International."We're challenging our community to help us turn one commitment into a community movement. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for families who need support."Community members interested in supporting the Freedom to Serve Challenge can learn more and donate at https://restorationbridge.kindful.com/ Event DetailsA Salute to America's 250th Year Free Grocery Giveaway📅 Saturday, July 4, 2026⏰ 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (or until supplies last)📍 Boynton Beach Mall Parking Lot (Behind the former Sears building)801 N. Congress AvenueBoynton Beach, FL 33426About Restoration Bridge InternationalRestoration Bridge International (RBI) is dedicated to alleviating hunger and fostering hope in our communities. Since 2005, its mission has been to provide consistent and reliable access to nutritious food for individuals and families in need while promoting community resilience and self-sufficiency. Through food distributions, volunteer programs, and community partnerships, RBI continues to make a meaningful impact throughout South Florida.About Warriors Choice FoundationWarriors Choice Foundation is committed to serving veterans, first responders, and their families through programs and initiatives that strengthen communities and support those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.About Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a Florida personal injury law firm with more than 20 years of experience helping individuals and families recover after serious accidents and injuries, specializing in car, motorcycle, truck, slip and falls, wrongful death, and other negligence cases. With offices throughout Florida, the firm is committed to helping clients rebuild after hardship while remaining deeply involved in the communities it serves.

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