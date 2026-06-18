Lightning Protection Institute Co-Hosts International Lightning Safety Day Conference in Houston

Lightning Protection Institute: Leading the way for the proper design, installation and inspection of lightning protection systems. During Lightning Safety Awareness Week, the Lightning Protection Institute is encouraging individuals, businesses, and community leaders to start with assessment. Lightning Protection Institute Marks Lightning Safety Awareness Week with Inaugural International Lightning Safety Day Conference in Houston.

During Lightning Safety Awareness Week, the Lightning Protection Institute encourages communities to assess lightning risks and join the June 26 conference.

Lightning safety begins with assessment,” — Tim Harger, Executive Director

LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Lightning Safety Awareness Week/June 21-27, the Lightning Protection Institute is encouraging individuals, businesses, and community leaders to start with one essential step: assess the risk before the storm arrives.Lightning Safety Awareness Week serves as an important reminder that lightning can impact personal safety, homes, businesses, critical facilities, and the connected systems communities rely on every day. LPI’s annual message is simple:ASSESS your risks.PROTECT people, property, businesses, and communities.This year, LPI’s awareness efforts will also highlight the first U.S.-based International Lightning Safety Day Conference, taking place Friday, June 26, 2026, at the University of Houston Clear Lake, Pearland Campus, with a live global Zoom option available. The no-fee conference will focus on lightning and surge protection for resilient infrastructure, bringing together experts in lightning science, critical infrastructure protection, engineering, standards development, risk assessment, and surge protection.Event DetailsDate: Friday, June 26, 2026Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM CTLocation: University of Houston Clear Lake, Pearland CampusFormat: In person or live via ZoomCost: No feeRegistration: Required for both in-person and online attendanceRegister: https://lightning.org/ilsd-registration/ Conference Details: https://lightning.org/international-lightning-safety-day/ “Lightning safety begins with assessment,” said Tim Harger, Executive Director of the Lightning Protection Institute. “Before a storm arrives, families should know where to seek shelter, property owners should understand how their structures are protected, and communities should identify vulnerabilities in the critical facilities and connected systems they depend on. This conference expands that message by bringing together technical experts who can help turn awareness into action.”Throughout Lightning Safety Awareness Week, LPI will share resources to help people assess and protect what matters most — from personal safety planning and homeowner education to business continuity, critical facilities, and community resiliency. For homeowners, businesses, facility managers, and design/build professionals, assessment may include understanding the lightning risk in a specific area, evaluating the systems and operations that need protection, and knowing when to involve qualified lightning protection professionals.As cities grow and become more connected, resiliency must be built before the storm. The International Lightning Safety Day Conference is designed to help engineers, architects, facility managers, community leaders, and industry professionals better understand lightning risk and take practical steps to protect the infrastructure our communities depend on every day.The 2026 event is presented with the support of Presenting Sponsor Sankosha USA Inc. and hosted by Aegisflash and the Lightning Protection Institute, in partnership with SALNet and ACLENet.Conference hosts include Dr. Shriram Sharma and Kelley Collins. Featured speakers and guides include Masato Ito, Bryan Holland, Mitch Guthrie, Ron Hotchkiss, Shriyog Gyawali, Chris Vagasky, Mary Ann Cooper, MD, and Dr. Carlos Mata as a panelist.LPI encourages homeowners, business owners, facility managers, and design/build professionals to visit the Lightning Protection Institute website for resources on lightning protection systems, standards, inspection, technical education, and certified contractors. To learn more, visit https://lightning.org/ . To find a certified lightning protection contractor, visit https://lightning.org/about/find-a-contractor/ Come ready to learn. Leave ready to build resiliency.About the Lightning Protection InstituteFounded in 1955, the Lightning Protection Institute is dedicated to establishing the highest standards and guidelines for the design, installation, and inspection of lightning protection systems. LPI provides education, resources, and industry support to advance lightning safety and help protect people, property, businesses, and communities.For more information, visit https://lightning.org/

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