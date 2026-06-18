AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Agenda for AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the full agenda for AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles 2026 that takes place on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at the E-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, California.Registration for the free event is now open, with a special gift available for the first 100 registrations. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early.To view the full schedule and register for the event, visit:AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles is set to bring together users, contributors, and industry leaders from the media and entertainment community to explore how open source technologies are shaping visual effects, animation, gaming, and content creation workflows. Through the AlmaLinux Media & Entertainment Special Interest Group (SIG) , studios, engineers, and technology partners are actively helping shape AlmaLinux to better support creative pipelines, from GPU and driver support to packaging for industry-standard tools.The event will feature a single-track agenda spanning the full creative stack, from artist workstations and remote desktops to kernel development and security operations.Highlighted sessions include:- “Fueling the Frame: What's New with the AlmaLinux Media & Entertainment SIG” and “Introducing: AlmaLinux M&E SIG Creative Installer” by Tristan Théroux, showcasing the latest developments from the SIG, including a one-click installer for more than 30 creative applications- “The Next Display Layer: A Live Preview of Amazon DCV's Future on Linux” by Tristan Théroux and Karsten Gaier- “Workshop! AlmaLinux M&E For You” by Neal Gompa, Tristan Théroux, and David Duncan- “Introducing the Wayland for Artists ASWF Working Group” by Nick Cannon, SVP of Production and Technology at Walt Disney Animation Studios and member of the Visual Effects Society- “Does Your EDR Actually Do That?” by Chris Taylor- “5 Practical Tips to Improve Your Linux Log File Analysis” by Syed Usman Ahmad“The relationship between AlmaLinux and the media and entertainment industry continues to strengthen as studios and creators help shape the future of the platform,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “This slate of sessions at AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles cements an opportunity for the community to connect directly with the people building the tools and technologies that power modern creative workflows.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.orgPress Contact:Matthew ZintelZintel Public Relationsmatthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

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