Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meeting June 24
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 18, 2026) — The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee has scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m., June 24, 2026 at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte to: consider new member applications; select an applicant for Local Government Area of Opportunity to recommend to the board for funding; discuss various Charlotte HOME initiatives; discuss Local Housing Assistance Plan definitions for revision; receive general housing program funding and project updates; review impacts of new legislation on affordable housing; and provide member updates.
The public is invited to attend and provide input on agenda items. For information, contact the Charlotte County Human Services Department Housing Division at 941-833-6500.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.