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Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meeting June 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 18, 2026) — The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee has scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m., June 24, 2026 at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte to: consider new member applications; select an applicant for Local Government Area of Opportunity to recommend to the board for funding; discuss various Charlotte HOME initiatives; discuss Local Housing Assistance Plan definitions for revision; receive general housing program funding and project updates; review impacts of new legislation on affordable housing; and provide member updates.

The public is invited to attend and provide input on agenda items. For information, contact the Charlotte County Human Services Department Housing Division at 941-833-6500.

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Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meeting June 24

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