iPMI Global: Acclaim and Trulydata Unify International Insurance Payments Across Three Continents

Acclaim and Trulydata Unify International Insurance Payments Across Three Continents International Private Medical Insurance Global

Strategic Integration Delivers a Single Technological Bridge for Global Premiums, Commissions, and Claims

International insurers have been stitching together payment vendors for decades, and it's costing them clients, agents, and margin.” — Jared King, CEO of Acclaim

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim, the payment infrastructure platform built exclusively for insurance, and Trulydata, the cloud-native insurance administration platform has announced a strategic technology partnership to resolve the systemic fragmentation plaguing international insurance. This collaboration establishes a sophisticated technological bridge for the international health, IPMI, and travel insurance sectors by embedding Acclaim’s global payment capabilities directly into Trulydata’s TrulyCare, TrulyInvest, and TrulyAMS platforms.

The integration provides a single, pre-integrated layer that enables Trulydata clients to manage the entire financial lifecycle—including premium collection, agent commission payouts, claims disbursements, and surrenders—across more than 200 countries. By synchronizing financial flows with policy administration in real time, the partnership eliminates the need for insurers to manage a patchwork of local banking relationships and disparate gateways. This unified architecture moves the industry away from manual, disconnected tasks toward a model where financial activity is a policy-triggered event, addressing the critical operational barriers that have historically stifled international growth.

Eradicating the "Hidden Costs" of Fragmented Infrastructure

The international insurance market has long operated under the weight of immense cross-border complexity. For carriers and MGAs, the necessity of maintaining separate processors and banking relationships for every jurisdiction has created a significant "fragmentation tax"—hidden costs that erode margins and complicate regulatory compliance.

This partnership is designed to dismantle these specific industry frictions:

Infrastructure Fragmentation: Overcoming the reliance on multiple, disconnected payment gateways that hinder global scalability.

Manual Inefficiency: Eliminating the heavy administrative burden of manual reconciliation between policy administration systems and third-party payment providers.

Distributor Dissatisfaction: Resolving the liquidity and timing gaps where agents wait days for commissions. By enabling same-day payouts, the platform directly mitigates agent churn and strengthens distributor relationships.

By bridging these gaps, Acclaim and Trulydata move the industry from legacy manual processes to a state of automated agility, ensuring that financial movement is an intrinsic, seamless component of the insurance workflow.

Quantifiable Operational Advantages and Value Drivers

For the modern insurer, payment efficiency is no longer a back-office function—it is a critical competitive differentiator. The integration of Acclaim’s infrastructure into the Trulydata ecosystem provides several measurable outcomes that transform operational drag into a growth engine:

Optimized Cost Efficiency: Clients can realize up to a 40% reduction in processing costs by consolidating financial operations onto a single infrastructure supporting 65+ instant payment methods.

Institutional Automation: The partnership obsoletes manual reconciliation. Payment events are codifies as policy-triggered actions within the Trulydata platform, ensuring absolute data integrity and reducing human error.

Superior Stakeholder Experience: By providing real-time visibility and multilingual, locally familiar payment options, carriers can significantly drive higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS). This localized approach is essential for maintaining trust and transparency in the Latin American and European markets.

Immediate Market Entry: Trulydata clients gain a "day-one" competitive advantage with pre-built integration and waived implementation fees, allowing for rapid deployment across new territories without technical friction.

The success of this partnership reflects a visionary alignment between two organizations committed to disrupting the status quo through industry-specific expertise.

"International insurers have been stitching together payment vendors for decades, and it's costing them clients, agents, and margin," said Jared King, CEO of Acclaim. "Trulydata's clients can now access everything they need—premium collection, commission payouts, claims, surrenders—through one layer, already connected to the platform they run on. That's a different category of solution than anything else available to this market."

"Our clients operate across borders, currencies, and regulatory environments that most platforms simply weren't built for," said Jesus Delgado, CEO of Trulydata. "Acclaim solves the payment piece the same way we solve the administration piece—by actually understanding how international insurance works. Together, we're giving carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and agencies the infrastructure they need to scale without the operational drag that typically comes with it."

"We are incredibly proud that both Acclaim and Trulydata are part of the iPMI Global provider network," said Christopher Knight, CEO of iPMI Global. "We are super happy to see such strong collaboration between our network members, coming together to solve the complex, cross-border payment challenges facing international private medical insurers today."

About Acclaim

Acclaim is a unified payment infrastructure platform built for international insurance—covering premium collection, claims payouts, and agent commission payments across 200+ countries, 110+ currencies, and 65+ instant payment methods. Acclaim serves carriers, MGAs, and TPAs across international health, IPMI, travel, and cross-border life and investment markets.

Contact Acclaim: 11801 Domain Blvd 3rd floor

Austin TX 78758

United States

Phone: +1 662-222 5246

www.withacclaim.com



About Trulydata

Trulydata is an insurance technology company modernizing administration across global markets. Its cloud-native, API-first platform—TrulyCare, TrulyInvest, and TrulyAMS—serves carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and agencies across health, life, investment, and travel lines in 20+ countries, with deep expertise across Latin America, the Caribbean, and international markets.

Contact Trulydata: 5201 Waterford District Dr,

Miami, FL 33126, United States

Phone: +1 786 308-8118

Web: www.trulydata.com

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