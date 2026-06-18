Flaminia Romani has concluded her representation with Phoenix Talent and is transitioning to the Screen Masters International Network as part of the next stage of her professional development within the film and television industry

Sydney, Australia – The transition marks a new chapter in Flaminia’s career and reflects her commitment to expanding her professional network, strengthening industry relationships, and creating new opportunities for growth within the screen sector. As the film and television industry continues to become increasingly interconnected on a global scale, access to broader professional networks and industry resources remains an important element of long-term career development.

By joining the Screen Masters International Network, Flaminia aims to engage with a wider community of filmmakers, producers, directors, writers, cinematographers, and other creative professionals. The move is intended to support greater industry participation, encourage new professional collaborations, and provide access to opportunities across film, television, and digital media.

The decision follows the conclusion of her representation with Phoenix Talent and represents a strategic step toward broadening her industry reach and professional visibility. Through this transition, Flaminia is focused on building meaningful connections within the screen industry while continuing to pursue projects that align with her creative and professional objectives.

As she enters this new phase of her career, Flaminia remains committed to professional growth, industry engagement, and the development of new collaborative opportunities. The move to the Screen Masters International Network reflects her ongoing dedication to expanding her professional presence and positioning herself for future opportunities within the evolving global entertainment industry.