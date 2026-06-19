Aker BioMarine Launches Global Campaign to Champion Active Wellness, Whole-Body Health, and Ocean Sustainability

Global initiative empowers customers and consumers with science-backed education on krill oil as a foundational part of everyday wellness, kicking off June 21

LYSAKER , NORWAY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine , a global leader in marine ingredients, is excited to announce its third annual Krill Oil Week, running from June 21st – 27th 2026. This year, the spotlight will be around krill oil’s role in active wellness, whole-body health, and sustainability. Since its successful debut in 2024 in North America, Krill Oil Week 2026 is expanding its reach worldwide, with participating customers across North America and now Asia.Advancing Awareness Across North America and Asia Through Interactive Learning and EngagementKrill Oil Week is a collaborative initiative developed with more than 30 participating brands and customers to increase awareness of krill oil as a multi-nutrient omega-3 solution. The campaign aims to make the science behind krill oil more approachable, transparent, and accessible for consumers around the world.To amplify this message, Aker BioMarine and its partners are delivering an integrated campaign spanning podcasts, a nationally syndicated TV feature in the United States, social media storytelling, digital education, online promotions, and retail activations designed to engage consumers wherever they seek health and wellness information.As part of Krill Oil Week’s Asia edition, a webinar called “The Multi-Nutrient Game Changer,” will take place on Wednesday, June 24th. This session will explore the science behind krill oil’s unique multi-nutrient profile, the phospholipid advantage that differentiates it from conventional omega-3s, and the latest clinical findings on muscle preservation and musculoskeletal pain relief. For added convenience, Traditional Chinese captions will be available shortly after the live event through the on-demand recording. Register now: https://hubs.ly/Q04jwzyG0 As consumers increasingly seek holistic approaches to health, supporting daily vitality, Krill Oil Week 2026 positions krill oil as a multifunctional, sustainable, highly bioavailable omega-3 solution that fits seamlessly into modern, active lifestyles.As Consumers Seek More Integrated Health Solutions, Krill Oil Takes Center StageWhile awareness of omega-3s continues to grow, understanding the differences between sources remains limited. Krill oil delivers EPA and DHA in phospholipid form, enabling efficient absorption and offering clinically supported benefits for heart, brain, joint, skin, and overall wellness. Emerging research also demonstrates benefits for muscle maintenance during weight loss and musculoskeletal health, reinforcing its role in active wellness and healthy aging. Unlike traditional omega-3 products, krill oil is more than just a source of EPA and DHA. It naturally contains additional nutrients including phospholipids, choline, and astaxanthin, creating a unique multi-nutrient profile that supports whole-body wellness.This year’s initiative expands the conversation to emphasize how krill oil supports energy, resilience, and whole-body balance, helping consumers stay active and well at every stage of life.“Today’s consumers want to feel better, move better, and make choices that align with their values,” said Simon Seward, CEO, Human Health Ingredients, Aker BioMarine. “Longevity-focused and active wellness solutions continue to gain momentum, creating opportunities for smarter, more integrated products. Consumers are moving beyond siloed approaches and embracing the connection between energy, focus, mobility, and emotional resilience, with expectations for products evolving accordingly. Krill Oil Week 2026 speaks to all of this and helps connect personal wellness with planetary health, empowering people with the knowledge to support both, and we are pleased to extend this initiative to our customers globally.”Personal Health Meets Environmental ResponsibilitySustainability remains a cornerstone of Krill Oil Week 2026. The Antarctic krill fishery is recognized by leading independent organizations, including the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as one of the world's most well-managed and sustainable fisheries. Through traceable sourcing and responsible harvesting practices, Aker BioMarine helps protect marine ecosystems while providing a high-quality nutritional ingredient.By bringing together science, lifestyle, and sustainability, Krill Oil Week 2026 aims to inspire consumers to take a more integrated approach to health. The initiative connects personal wellness with environmental responsibility, reflecting growing consumer demand for health solutions that deliver both individual benefits and positive impact for the planet. For more information, visit KrillOil.com About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of Krill and Algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as Omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

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