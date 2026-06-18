Moeris Expands into the Southeast with Acquisition of Stay Safe Traffic Control

Moeris shares our values around safety, service and caring for employees. This partnership positions Stay Safe Traffic Control for long-term.” — David Chamblee

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moeris , a national roadway safety and traffic control organization, today announced the acquisition of Stay Safe Traffic Control, a leading provider of work zone safety and traffic control services based in Raleigh, North Carolina.The acquisition expands Moeris’ growing national platform in the Southeast region and reflects the company’s long-term strategy of disciplined geographic growth and operational optimization.“Our goal is to build the nation’s leading traffic control and work zone safety platform through thoughtful expansion and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Tom Harper, CEO of Moeris. “Stay Safe Traffic Control has earned a strong reputation for safety, quality and reliability. This is a relationship-driven business, and we support local companies with shared resources, safety systems and operational expertise while preserving the brands and leadership teams that define their markets.”Stay Safe Traffic Control selected Moeris as a partner to ensure continuity for employees and customers while positioning the business for continued growth. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to employee care, high safety standards and building on the company’s strong foundation.Stay Safe Traffic Control will retain its name, locations, team and operating structure, and day-to-day operations will continue as usual. The company becomes the fourth operating business under the Moeris umbrella, joining Colorado Barricade, Pavement Surface Control and Richmond Traffic Control, which serve customers across the Rocky Mountain region, Pacific Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast.“We’ve built a reputation for delivering high-quality traffic control solutions with integrity,” said David Chamblee, owner of Stay Safe Traffic Control. “Partnering with Moeris gives us additional resources to invest in our people, expand our capabilities and continue serving our customers at the highest level, without changing who we are.”“We are proud of the company we’ve built and the people who make it successful,” added David Chamblee. “Moeris shares our values around safety, service and caring for employees. This partnership positions Stay Safe Traffic Control for long-term growth while staying true to the culture and relationships that define our business.”Founded in 2016, Stay Safe Traffic Control is a full-service provider of work zone traffic control products and services with locations in Garner and Angier, North Carolina. Its employees are ATSSA- and/or DOT-certified in work zone traffic control. For more information, visit staysafetrafficcontrol.com.Moeris is a roadway safety and traffic control organization dedicated to protecting drivers, workers and communities during construction. Through its family of local operating companies, Moeris provides traffic control, barrier systems, pavement marking and sign installation services across infrastructure and heavy civil markets, while preserving local leadership and identity. For more information, visit moerisusa.com.###

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