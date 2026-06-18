Westbound I-94 off-ramp at Exit 82 near Evansville to close June 23 until August (June 18, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Starting Tues., June 23, weather permitting, the westbound Interstate 94 off-ramp at Exit 82 near Evansville will close to all travelers until August, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Exiting traffic will use Exit 90 toward Brandon and follow the alternate route toward Evansville, on County Road 7, County Road 82, County Road 41 to Highway 79.



The off-ramp will close for the current concrete resurfacing project on westbound I-94 between Highway 79 near Evansville and the Otter Tail/Grant county line (County Road 26 overpass). Traffic is currently head-to-head through the project area until October.

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-evansville.



All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

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