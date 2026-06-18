Open Road Bids Inc Launches Nationwide Online Auction Marketplace for Bank-Repossessed Vehicles and Equipment

Nationwide online auction platform connects buyers with bank-repossessed vehicles and equipment from verified sellers across the U.S.

Our goal is to make repossessed inventory accessible to buyers everywhere, backed by a process they can actually trust” — April Nowatny

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Road Bids Inc has launched a nationwide online auction marketplace that connects buyers with bank-repossessed vehicles and equipment sourced from verified sellers. The platform brings repossessed cars, trucks, vans, and heavy equipment into a single, structured bidding environment built for individual buyers, independent dealers, and fleet operators across the United States.Repossessed inventory has traditionally moved through fragmented regional channels that are difficult for out-of-state buyers to find and evaluate. Open Road Bids consolidates listings from lenders and authorized sellers into one platform, where each lot is presented with available condition details, specifications, and bidding history. The company's model is built around verified merchants, giving buyers a clearer view of who is offering each unit before a bid is placed.The marketplace covers a broad range of categories, including passenger vehicles, work trucks, commercial vans, and heavy equipment. Listings are organized so buyers can filter by make, model, mileage, drivetrain, and other key attributes, reducing the time needed to assess available units. The bidding process is structured to keep terms transparent, with every lot tied to a documented seller rather than an anonymous source."Our goal is to make repossessed inventory accessible to buyers everywhere, backed by a process they can actually trust," said April Nowatny, Chief Executive Officer of Open Road Bids Inc.The company operates from Nashville, Tennessee, and serves buyers and sellers nationwide. By centralizing repossessed and surplus inventory in one place, Open Road Bids aims to lower the barriers that have historically separated buyers from auction-priced vehicles and equipment, particularly those purchasing across state lines.Open Road Bids Inc plans to expand its merchant network and category coverage in the coming months, with continued emphasis on listing transparency, accurate vehicle data, and seller verification. The company views structured, accountable auctions as the foundation for long-term trust between buyers and sellers in the repossessed-asset market.About Open Road Bids IncOpen Road Bids Inc is an online auction marketplace for bank-repossessed vehicles and equipment, connecting buyers nationwide with verified sellers through a transparent, structured bidding platform. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

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