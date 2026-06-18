New York Army Guard's 27th Brigade gets new commander during West Point ceremony

**WEST POINT-**New York Army National Guard Col. Matthew Kilgore, a Cornwall resident, assumed command of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Syracuse, during a Sunday June 14 ceremony at his alma mater, the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Kilgore, previously served as the chief of staff for the 53rd Troop Command headquartered at the Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, New York. He received his commission at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2002.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presided over the ceremony.

"We know you are the right leader for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as you are preparing for upcoming overseas deployments," Shields said. "Keep focusing on your people and building combat capable units."

In his new role, Kilgore oversees over 4,000 Soldiers across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is headquartered in Syracuse, New York at the Syracuse Armory, both 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment and 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment have units in Massachusetts, with 2nd Squadron also having assets in Rhode Island.

"I am truly honored and humbled to stand in front of you today as your next commander," said Kilgore.

"First and foremost, my amazing family that's here. My lovely wife Dawn, thank you so much for [your] patience, your support and taking care of our family so I can continue to do these crazy Army jobs," Kilgore said.

"To my children, Ryan and Josie, thank you for your sacrifices, and thank you for just being the amazing young adults that you are," he added.

Kilgore thanked New York Army National Guard leaders for the opportunity and their confidence in him. "I appreciate the guidance and mentorship you have shown and will take all of that into this critical position", he said.

The former commander, Col. Bradley Frank, expressed his gratitude to senior leaders for placing trust in him to serve as brigade commander. He said, "I didn't' truly know what brigade command would bring, but I certainly did not expect it to bring me back to nearly the exact spot I commissioned 24 short years ago."

Frank, also a West Point graduate, thanked Soldiers throughout the entire 27th IBCT formation, his wife Krista, and sons, Henry, Jacob, and Isaac for their unwavering support throughout his journey in the Army.

"Matt, you are taking the guidon of a formation that is trained, cohesive, and fully committed to excellence," Frank told Kilgore. "Best of luck, you have an outstanding team standing with you," he added.

"It has been the greatest honor of my career to command this brigade."

Kilgore's deployments include mobilizations to Iraq and Afghanistan as well as serving in support of civil authorities both in a state and federal capacity.

In 2008, he transitioned to the New York Army National Guard and was selected for the Active Guard and Reserve program in 2009. He's led Infantry formations from platoon to the battalion level in the New York National Guard, and now he will lead at the brigade level as commander of the 27th IBCT.

During the 6 years he served on active duty, he fulfilled assignments as Rifle Platoon Leader, Anti-tank Platoon Leader and Company Executive Officer in 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division and Information Warfare Officer and COIC Battle Captain with the G3, 1st Calvary Division.

As a guardsmen, he served as an executive officer for the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, and as the commander of A Company of the New York Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

He's commanded the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, and served as the operations officer for the 53rd Troop Command. He's also served as operations officer for the New York Army National Guard and for the New York National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters.

Kilgore's military education includes the Command and General Staff Officer's Course, Advanced Operations Course, Defense Strategy Course, Air Assault School, Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army War College, and the Reserve Component National Security Course.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary Medals, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the NATO Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Basic Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

Kilgore holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.