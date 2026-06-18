NY Army Guard Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Cross, is new senior enlisted leader for 27th Infantry Brigade

WEST POINT, New York -New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Cross, a Lakeview resident, is now the top enlisted leader for more than 4,000 Soldiers of the Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Cross assumed responsibility as new top enlisted leader during a June 14 ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

The brigade is headquartered in Syracuse and has units across New York and in Massachusetts.

The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has a long lineage of history dating back to World War I where the unit saw its first major action in 1918 in France as the then 27th Infantry Division. Nicknamed the "Orion Brigade" the unit's name plays off the name of Maj. Gen. John F. O'Ryan, the 27th Division Commander in World War I.

The unit's patch is designed with seven stars in red on a black circled background with a monogram NYD for New York Division in red. Black stands for iron, the red for blood.

"The mission of the Infantry remains clear, to close with and destroy the enemy," said Cross. "This brigade exists for one reason, to fight and win our nation's wars", he added.

Cross deployed to Iraq in 2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom completing his active duty obligation then subsequently joining the New York National Guard from 2005 to 2007 before transferring to the North Carolina National Guard and deploying for a second time in his career to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

This is Cross' second position as Command Sergeant Major. He previously served as the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment senior enlisted leader.

Col. Bradley Frank, the outgoing commander of 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presided over the ceremony and said, "you bring a well rounded foundation that will serve this brigade exceptionally well. You are known for leading from the front and getting into the mud with your Soldiers, exactly the kind of leader this formation needs."

Frank moved out of the command position, replaced by Col. Matthew Kilgore, following the ceremony.

As brigade command sergeant major, Cross will be responsible for the readiness and training of more than 4,000 enlisted Soldiers within the 27th.

Cross, who is a Hamburg police lieutenant in civilian life, enlisted in the Army in 2002. While on active duty he served with 1st Battalion 509th, Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne) before leaving active duty and joining the New York Army National Guard in 2005.

In 2013, Cross transferred back to the New York National Guard serving as a Mortar Section Leader with the Alpha Troop 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment. In 2016, he reached the rank of first sergeant and served as top enlisted leader of Charlie Troop 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment.

His most recent deployment occurred in 2017 when he mobilized to Ukraine in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, assigned to the Joint Multi-National Training Group-Ukraine.

His awards include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the NATO Medal, the Master Combat Infantryman Badge, Air Assault Badge, the Combat Aviation Badge, the Drivers and Mechanics Badge, and the Parachutist Badge.

Cross' military education includes Airborne School, Warrior Leaders Course, Infantry Mortar Leaders Course, Basic Non-Commissioned Officers Course, Battalion Career Counselor Course, Route Reconnaissance Clearance Course, Maneuver Senior Leaders Course, Air Assault, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Leaders Course, the Cavalry Leaders Course, and the Sergeants Major Course.

He and his wife, Rachel, have two daughters, Alana and Ainslee