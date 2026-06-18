Governor Beshear Rescinds Out-of-State Medical Cannabis Order: Local Access Now Required at Kentucky Dispensaries

The First Fully Approved Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Kentucky

Effective July 1, 2026, Kentucky patients must buy medical cannabis only from licensed in-state dispensaries like The Post Dispensary.

BEAVER DAM, KY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Post Dispensary, Kentucky’s first fully licensed and operating medical cannabis dispensary, announces important updates for patients following Governor Andy Beshear’s recent decision to rescind the executive order permitting out-of-state medical cannabis access. Beginning July 1, 2026, all Kentucky medical cannabis patients will be required to purchase their medical cannabis products exclusively from licensed dispensaries located within the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

This policy shift emphasizes the importance of using regulated, in-state sources for medical marijuana. Effective July 1, it is now illegal for patients or individuals to transport or possess cannabis purchased from out-of-state programs, such as those in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, or other states, when crossing into Kentucky. Those who violate this regulation may face legal penalties under Kentucky state law.

Local Medical Cannabis Access for Kentucky Patients

The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam stands ready to serve the growing needs of medical cannabis patients across Kentucky. Conveniently located and easily accessible, the dispensary welcomes patients from Beaver Dam, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Hartford, Central City, Madisonville, Russellville, Hopkinsville, and surrounding communities. No longer will residents need to consider out-of-state travel for their medical marijuana needs.

As Kentucky’s pioneering fully licensed medical cannabis dispensary, The Post Dispensary is committed to providing safe, compliant, and high-quality products to qualified patients. Their team ensures every product meets strict state testing and labeling requirements, giving patients confidence in their medicine.

Monthly Patient Drives Make Getting a Kentucky MMJ Card Easier

To support new and existing patients, The Post Dispensary regularly hosts Patient Drives in and around Beaver Dam and Owensboro. During these events, qualified individuals can meet with a registered medical practitioner for evaluation and, if they meet the state’s eligibility criteria, complete their application for a Kentucky medical marijuana (MMJ) card on-site.

This convenient service removes many common barriers for those seeking legal access to medical cannabis in Kentucky for qualifying conditions such as chronic pain, cancer, PTSD, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, severe nausea, and other approved medical diagnoses.

Why Western Kentucky Patients Choose The Post Dispensary

• Daily Deals and competitive pricing on a wide variety of regulated medical cannabis products, including flower, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and more.

• Exceptional Customer Service delivered by a friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate team dedicated to helping every patient find the right options for their needs.

• BBB-Registered with a strong commitment to transparency, ethical business practices, and full compliance with all Kentucky medical cannabis regulations.

Patients throughout Owensboro, Bowling Green, and the broader Kentucky can now enjoy reliable local access to medical cannabis without leaving the state. The Post Dispensary continues to prioritize patient education, product safety, and a welcoming environment for all who walk through their doors.

For more information about current inventory, daily specials, Patient Drive schedule, store hours, or directions from Owensboro or Bowling Green, please contact The Post Dispensary directly or visit their website, thepostdispensary.com

The Post Dispensary

300 N Main St.

Beaver Dam, KY 42320

(270) 228-7447

info@growball.net

About The Post Dispensary

The Post Dispensary is Kentucky’s first fully licensed and operating medical cannabis dispensary. Located in Beaver Dam, The Post Dispensary serves patients with daily deals, premium regulated products, and outstanding customer service. Registered with the Better Business Bureau, The Post Dispensary remains dedicated to compliance, community support, and helping patients access safe medical marijuana close to home.

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