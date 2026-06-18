DeKalb County Schools, Captain Barrington Irving, and Atlanta Aero Club Partner to Inspire Future Aviation Professionals

Students in DeKalb County's First-Ever Aviation Skilled Trades Summer Camp Receive Technical Training Through BITTS and Explore Aviation Careers at PDK Airport

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Barrington Irving, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD), and the Atlanta Aero Club have joined forces to provide students with an unprecedented opportunity to explore careers in aviation and aerospace through the District's inaugural Aviation Skilled Trades Summer Camp.Hosted at Ronald E. McNair Middle School, the summer camp combines classroom instruction, hands-on technical training, industry engagement, and career exploration. Students are participating in aviation skilled trades training through the Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS), where they are developing foundational knowledge and practical skills related to aircraft maintenance, aviation technician career pathways, aerospace engineering, and emerging aviation technologies. The first event of this new partnership will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.A signature component of the program is an immersive experience at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport (PDK), where students will engage directly with aviation professionals and gain firsthand exposure to the wide range of career opportunities available throughout the aviation industry. The experience is hosted in partnership with the Atlanta Aero Club and its President, Lisa Senters-McDermott."Our partnership with Captain Barrington Irving and BITTS creates meaningful opportunities for young people to discover the limitless possibilities within aviation," said Lisa Senters-McDermott, President of the Atlanta Aero Club and CEO of Jet Senters Aviation. "By connecting students with industry professionals and real-world experiences, we are helping inspire the next generation of aviation and aerospace leaders."Doryiane Gunter, Director of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) for DeKalb County School District, emphasized the importance of the initiative."The Aviation Skilled Trades Summer Camp represents an exciting milestone for our district," said Gunter. "It provides students with hands-on learning experiences and direct exposure to high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand careers that can shape their futures."Captain Barrington Irving highlighted the transformative power of early career exposure."Exposure changes everything," said Irving. "Through BITTS, students gain industry-relevant skills while building confidence, curiosity, and a vision for their future. We are proud to partner with DeKalb County School District and the Atlanta Aero Club to help students see what's possible."About Captain Barrington Irving and BITTSCaptain Barrington Irving is an internationally recognized aviator, educator, and entrepreneur. Through Flying Classroom and the Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS), he creates pathways for students to develop technical skills, industry knowledge, and workforce readiness in aviation and aerospace.About DeKalb County School DistrictThe DeKalb County School District is Georgia's third-largest school system, serving more than 90,000 students. Through its CTAE programs, DCSD provides career pathways, industry certifications, work-based learning experiences, and hands-on opportunities that prepare students for success in college and careers.About Lisa Senters-McDermottLisa Senters-McDermott, CEO of Jet Senters Aviation and one of the nation's leading private aviation experts, made history in 2025 as the first female President of the Atlanta Aero Club, a chapter of the National Aeronautic Association (NAA). With more than 27 years of aviation leadership experience, Senters-McDermott is widely recognized as a trusted advisor to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and Fortune 100 companies. Under her leadership, the Atlanta Aero Club continues its mission of advancing aviation, fostering industry connections, and inspiring the next generation of aerospace and aviation professionals.About the Atlanta Aero ClubFounded in 1982, the Atlanta Aero Club promotes aviation education, networking, workforce development, and community engagement throughout the region. As a chapter of the National Aeronautic Association, the Club serves as a leading advocate for aviation advancement across Georgia and the Southeast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.