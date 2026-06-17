Prime Minister Janez Janša: We must cooperate and seek solutions even when our views differ

SLOVENIA, June 17 - Following discussions with the Fiscal Council, the Government has concluded that the state of public finances is a cause for concern. "The growth in expenditure or in the costs of running the state over the past year is at a record high compared to any period since Slovenia gained independence," said the Prime Minister, stressing that the challenges are enormous and will be significantly easier to address through good cooperation among institutions. In addition to the state of public finances, corruption also represents a major challenge in Slovenia. As the Prime Minister noted, this issue is particularly acute, and he therefore expects institutions to find common ground in addressing it.

The Prime Minister welcomed the President's announcement of an autumn forum on demographic issues, stressing that this represents one of the country's key strategic challenges. He noted that Slovenia, for the first time in its history, has a ministry whose name explicitly includes the word "demography", and a government that is aware of the scale and strategic implications of this issue.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government will pursue a realistic Atlantic-oriented foreign policy, free of any activism that harms national interests, and will contribute actively to addressing the challenges facing the EU and NATO. He emphasised that Slovenia is part of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance: "We will not be passive observers, but will contribute ideas and capabilities, to the extent that we have them."

The international environment also has a significant impact on Slovenia's fiscal outlook and its standing within international alliances. The Prime Minister drew particular attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in July, noting that, according to draft documents, Slovenia is currently "far below the red line". He announced that the Government would prepare concrete solutions by that time.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister stressed that the governments in which he has served have always sought to work for the common good and to identify common ground. He sees the basis of this commitment and unity in the political capital of national unity forged during Slovenia's independence process, which he described as a "sacred period" and a cornerstone of the Slovenian nation's shared values. He added that the new Government will also operate in accordance with this basis.