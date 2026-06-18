Prestigious Michelin stars awarded to ten Slovenian restaurants

SLOVENIA, June 18 - Speaking at the Micheline Guide Slovenia awards ceremony, Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Labour and Sport, Anže Logar emphasised: "Thanks to our world-class creative chefs and their highly coordinated, professional teams, whose restaurants and inns have earned a place in the world-famous Michelin culinary guide, Slovenia today stands as a recognised and prominent culinary destination. Food lovers travel here from all over the world, and many choose their holiday destination based on the world-class culinary offer. Tourism and cuisine are important pillars of Slovenia's economy, which is why we are striving to improve the quality of services, raise productivity levels and added value, which is key to being competitive on the international level. We can achieve these goals only through committed, creative and visionary individuals like this year's recipients of the prestigious Michelin awards."

Upon announcing this year's selection, Director Slovenian Tourist Board Maja Pak Olaj stressed: "This year's Michelin Guide Slovenia results confirm that Slovenia is securing its place among Europe's most prominent culinary destinations. The selection of 74 restaurants from various parts of the country shows that haute cuisine is becoming an increasingly important component of Slovenia's high-quality tourism range of products and services and a key driver for the development of tourism with a higher added value. Collaboration with the Michelin brand strengthens Slovenia's international visibility, improves the quality of our culinary offer and elevates the reputation of Slovenian chefs and restaurants. We are particularly pleased that the Opening of the Year Award was presented in Slovenia for the first time ever this year, and that the Young Chef Award, Sommelier Award, and Service Award, which highlight excellence in various areas of the culinary arts, were awarded once again. Slovenia's number of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita is in line with the European average among countries featured in the Michelin Guide, which confirms the exceptional quality and ambition of Slovenian culinary arts. Sincere congratulations to all the award recipients. At the Slovenian Tourist Board, we will continue to promote the development and international visibility of Slovenia as a world-class destination for culinary experiences."

Hiša Franko and its chef Ana Roš were once again awarded the highest honour of three Michelin stars. Restaurant Milka and David Žefran also maintained their two-star status. Eight restaurants were awarded one star, which is one restaurant more than last year. Among them was chef Marko Magajne from Galerija okusov in Petrovče, who joined the prestigious selection. One star was also awarded to: COB, chef Filip Matjaž; Dam, chef Uroš Fakuč; Gostilna pri Lojzetu, chef Tomaž Kavčič; Grič, chef Luka Košir; Hiša Denk, chef Gregor Vračko; Hiša Linhart, chef Uroš Štefelin and Pavus, chef Marko Pavčnik. The Bib Gourmand, which highlights excellent value for money, was awarded to 12 restaurants. This year, the Michelin Guide awarded the Opening of the Year Award to Slovenia for the first time ever. The award went to Gostilna Francl in Celje. The Guide also presented the Young Chef Award to Marko Magajne from Galerija okusov, and the Sommelier Award to Nejc Farčnik from Grič. The Service Award for a friendly, warm and relaxed welcome that creates a homely and authentically hospitable atmosphere went to Peter Patajc from Gostilnica Ruj.

These achievements once again position Slovenia among the world's culinary powerhouses. Michelin awards bolster Slovenia's international reputation as a premier culinary destination, promote higher quality in the industry, and contribute to the development of sustainable tourism and higher added value.

The first edition of the Michelin Guide Slovenia was published in 2020. We achieved remarkable success in debut year of participation, with six of our restaurants receiving Michelin stars — five with one star and one receiving two stars. This number increased in 2021, with six restaurants being awarded one star and one was awarded two stars. In 2022, nine restaurants were awarded one star, while one restaurant once again received two stars. The 2023 announcement marked a milestone: Slovenia celebrated its first three-star restaurant, alongside one two-star restaurants and seven one-star restaurants. By 2024, the number of restaurants included in the guide had risen to 63. Hiša Franko, led by chef Ana Roš, retained its three-star rating and Milka, under chef David Žefran, was once again awarded two stars by the Michelin inspectors. Eight additional restaurants were awarded one star, including newcomer Restavracija Pavus. Eight restaurants also received the Michelin Green Star in recognition of their sustainability. Last year, the Michelin Guide Slovenia featured 72 restaurants, nine more than the previous year. A total of 12 Slovenian stars were awarded. Seven restaurants earned one star. Ten restaurants received the Bib Gourmand award for excellent value for money, while nine received the Michelin Green Star. Slovenia also received three special awards for the first time: the Young Chef Award, the Service Award and the Sommelier Award.