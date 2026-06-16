State Secretary Tamara Weingerl Požar at GAC meeting

SLOVENIA, June 16 - One of the main topics at the GAC meeting was the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034. Ministers and state secretaries discussed the new negotiating box and set the Council’s position on three of its main pillars: the fund for the National and Regional Partnership Plans, the European Competitiveness Fund and the Global Europe instrument.

Regarding the European Competitiveness Fund, State Secretary Weingerl Požar highlighted its role in promoting and integrating the capabilities, infrastructure, knowledge and innovation of all Member States, as this is the only way the EU can fully exploit its competitive potential. She welcomed the new negotiating box for the Multiannual Financial Framework. In Slovenia's opinion, the negotiating box balances the proposal in some key respects, especially regarding the reduction of national envelopes. She also thanked Cyprus for the proposal drafted during its presidency. In Slovenia's view, the proposal is a step in the right direction. During the discussion, State Secretary Weingerl Požar reiterated Slovenia's three key priorities: improving national allocations for cohesion and the Common Agricultural Policy, ensuring that Slovenian companies and other stakeholders have access to the European Competitiveness Fund and establishing a fair system for financing the EU budget.

Discussing the conclusions of the meeting, State Secretary Weingerl Požar emphasised regarding Ukraine: "Slovenia remains committed to further providing political, military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine." Regarding future EU enlargement, State Secretary underlined the importance of European perspective for the Western Balkans, which had been discussed at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat on 5 June. She emphasised Slovenia’s support for a credible enlargement process based on merits and equal criteria, while encouraging efforts and initiatives that give the process new momentum. She also welcomed yesterday's opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine and Moldova which, in Slovenia's view, represents a crucial milestone in their EU accession. The State Secretary expressed Slovenia's support for the opening of new clusters. She expressed support for efforts to strengthen the EU's competitiveness, reduce its strategic dependency and enhance its strategic autonomy. As to migration, Slovenia highlighted the importance of strengthened border control at the EU's external borders as a means for the EU to combat illegal immigration, thereby facilitating the removal of internal border controls and the full implementation of the Schengen border regime.

Subsequently, as part of the Article 7(1) TEU procedure, the Council was updated on the state of play regarding the rule of law situation in Hungary and the new measures implemented by the Hungarian Government to protect it. They also talked about the European Semester, progress on simplifying EU legislation and endorsed the 18-month programme for the next three presidencies.