TailFin Names Artur Ocolitii as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next Phase of Platform Growth

Tailfin Hires CTO

TailFin names Artur Ocolitii as its first CTO to lead engineering and AI strategy as the company scales its enterprise payments platform.

Billions in refunds and settlements get stuck in processes built decades ago, and we're solving that," said Donny Hoye, CEO of TailFin. "Artur knows how to scale without sacrificing rigor.” — Donny Hoye, CEO, Tailfin

MILLWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TailFin , an enterprise payments company digitizing and automating consumer and small business disbursements, today announced the appointment of Artur Ocolitii as its first Chief Technology Officer. Ocolitii will lead all engineering, platform architecture, and AI strategy as TailFin scales to meet growing enterprise demand for compliant, digital-first business-to-consumer payments.Enterprises send millions of refunds, settlements, and disbursements every year, most of them still handled through manual, check-based processes or outdated prepaid debit solutions that carry high-cost fees. These small-dollar payments make up 80 percent of payment volume but only 20 percent of total spend, which is why they are chronically undersupported. TailFin digitizes them at scale, embeds compliance into every transaction, and gives payees a choice in how they get paid.As CTO, Ocolitii will set the company's long-term technology vision, scaling the platform enterprise customers already trust while keeping compliance at the core. His leadership will shape how TailFin builds for the next stage of growth, from AI strategy to the architecture that carries the platform into new markets."Every year, billions of dollars in refunds and settlements get stuck in processes built decades ago, and we are solving for that," said Donny Hoye, CEO and founder of TailFin. "Artur brings two decades of experience building technology organizations that deliver and he understands how to scale without sacrificing the rigor our customers depend on. We are excited to welcome him to the team."Ocolitii brings more than 20 years of software engineering and leadership experience, including a decade building and scaling engineering teams at U.S. technology startups. He previously served as Senior Principal Engineering Manager at Worldpay, Chief Technology Officer at globaledit as well as engineering roles at Energy Metrics, UBS, and Ciklum. He holds a bachelor's degree in Cybernetics and Economic Informatics and began programming at age 12."The hardest payments to get right are the small ones, because everyone treats them as an afterthought," said Artur Ocolitii, CTO, TailFin. "But to the person waiting on a refund, it's not small. Building technology that treats every payee like that payment matters is exactly the challenge I came here for."Ocolitii will be based in New York and report directly to the CEO, Donny Hoye.######About TailFinTailFin, formerly known as Client Pay Direct, is a modern payments company that helps large organizations automate and manage small but important payments, like refunds, settlements, and disbursements. By turning manual payment work into a secure, digital process, TailFin helps businesses save money, stay compliant, and gain confidence in every transaction.Media Contact: Press@tailfinpay.com

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