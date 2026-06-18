Heartfelt Gay Romance from Debut Author V.R. Vaka Explores Love, Identity, and Belonging

TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- V.R. Vaka, a poignant new voice in LGBTQ+ literature, announces the release of his debut novel, “Nexus: Finding Home.” This powerful, coming-of-age gay romance masterfully intertwines themes of love, identity, and belonging, inviting readers on a cathartic and emotional journey.“Nexus: Finding Home” tells the story of George and Ved, two boys from vastly different worlds who find each other through a magical connection. Despite their differences, these protagonists become anchors in each other’s lives, offering both comfort and strength as they face challenges that test the boundaries of their resilience and hope. Through evocative storytelling and rich, memorable characters, Vaka beautifully illustrates a universal truth: a romance can flourish in the most unexpected places and forms, proving that love always finds a way.Born out of the author’s own deeply personal experiences, the novel reflects Vaka’s pursuit of self-validation in a world that often made him feel like an outsider. "A life was scripted for me before I was born, and I lived in perpetual guilt for not adhering to the script I wasn’t given," Vaka explains. "But unconventional avenues opened up when I stepped into the wonderful unknown - and this book is a testament to that adventure."This romantic and tear-jerking tale also serves as a reminder that being “different” doesn’t mean being “wrong.” Readers exploring these pages don’t just uncover a love story; they’ll find an earnest examination of identity, courage, and the search for a place to belong. The novel is as much an emotional escape as it is a celebration of humanity’s shared longing for connection.This relatable, cathartic story inspires people of all backgrounds to embrace their authentic selves, and speaks to the heart of what it means to truly find a home.“Nexus: Coming Home” (ISBN: 9781972090299) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $20.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Two boys separated by the sands of time provide each other with the support needed to navigate the demands and expectations of their lives. They develop a wonderful friendship and help each other build a sense of self-worth and individuality, strengthening one another to face the future. They explore pleasure and sensuality together and learn about the intimacy and bond it cultivates when accompanied by trust and comfort.About the Author:V.R. Vaka is a first-time author who took to writing as a means to provide his younger self with closure and as a means to validate his own existence in a world that constantly made him feel like an outsider.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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