Stripo Named Best Template Builder of 2026 by EmailToolTester

Recognition highlights Stripo's template library, ESP integrations, and AI-assisted email production

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stripo has been named the Best Template Builder of 2026 by EmailToolTester , the independent email marketing tool review site. The badge recognizes template builders for the depth of their template libraries, ease of use, and how well they connect with major email service providers and CRMs.Stripo's current lineup of more than 1,650 ready-to-use templates and integrations with 90+ ESPs and CRMs was central to the recognition, alongside its AI Assistant, which helps users draft email copy and structure full campaigns. The full rankings are available on EmailToolTester's website."Being named EmailToolTester's Best Template Builder for 2026 is a strong validation of the work our team has put into making email production faster and more flexible for marketers everywhere. We'll keep building on that foundation, especially as AI becomes a bigger part of how teams create campaigns," said Dmytro Kudrenko, Founder and CEO of Stripo.About StripoStripo is an all-in-one email builder with more than 1,700,000 users worldwide. It integrates with 90+ ESPs and CRMs and offers more than 1,650 ready-to-use templates, letting users push finished emails to their marketing automation system in one click. Stripo's AI Assistant can design emails, write campaign copy, and plan send schedules — turning email production up to 10x faster — while built-in gamification tools let teams add quizzes and mini-games without coding.

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