South Africa Isn’t Just Speaking English — It’s Redefining the Language

New research reveals the state of South Africa's local languages in a globalised world

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a Gen Z South African says, “Yoh, that vibe was actually fire hey, kodwa the people were too much,” they are doing far more than mixing slang and languages. According to new research by The TEFL Academy , they are demonstrating one of the most sophisticated forms of multilingual communication in the world, a uniquely South African way of speaking shaped by history, migration, township culture, music, digital life and constant language exchange.The new report, “ How South Africa Rewrote Languages ”, explores how South Africa’s multilingual identity, urban culture and digital generation are collectively reshaping modern English in South Africa. The findings position South African English not as a declining version of the language, but as one of the most dynamic and culturally adaptive forms of English emerging globally.At the centre of the research is a striking contradiction: English dominates South African business, education, media, meetings, hashtags and digital culture, yet only 8.7% of South Africans speak it as a home language.According to Census 2022 data from Statistics South Africa:• isiZulu ( https://southafrica-info.com/arts-culture/the-languages-of-south-africa/#isizulu ) remains the country’s most spoken home language at 24.4%• isiXhosa ( https://southafrica-info.com/arts-culture/the-languages-of-south-africa/#isixhosa ) follows at 16.3%• Afrikaans ( https://southafrica-info.com/arts-culture/the-languages-of-south-africa/#afrikaans ) accounts for 10.6%• Sepedi ( https://southafrica-info.com/arts-culture/the-languages-of-south-africa/#sesothosaleboa ) accounts for 10%• English ranks only fifth at 8.7%• South Africa officially recognises 12 official languages following the inclusion of South African Sign Language ( https://www.parliament.gov.za/press-releases/na-approves-south-african-sign-language-12th-official-language ) in 2023This multilingual reality has fundamentally shaped the trajectory of English in South Africa. While English entered through colonialism, trade, mining economies and education systems, it evolved into a bridge language connecting cultures, communities and language groups.When Zulu speakers met Xhosa speakers in mine shafts, when Sotho speakers met Afrikaans speakers in classrooms, English became the neutral meeting point, not a mother tongue, but a connector.Over time, that bridge function transformed English itself. South African English absorbed vocabulary, rhythm, pronunciation and expression from indigenous languages, township vernacular, Afrikaans, migration routes and urban youth culture, creating a distinctly local version of English shaped by multilingual exchange.Linguistic patterns show that many South African languages already share deep historical links. isiZulu, isiXhosa, siSwati and isiNdebele belong to the Nguni language family, while Sesotho, Setswana and Sepedi share Sotho-Tswana origins. Generations of migration, labour movement, urbanisation and schooling created continuous language interaction, with English entering an already multilingual ecosystem and evolving alongside it.Recent multilingualism and education research further supports the growing role of blended language use across South African society. Studies from Statistics South Africa ( https://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=18173&utm ), the University of the Western Cape ( https://www.epubs.ac.za/index.php/mm/article/view/1452/1035 ) and the Department of Basic Education ( https://www.education.gov.za/ ) show that multilingual communication, code-switching and language mixing are increasingly common in homes, classrooms, workplaces and online spaces.Rather than signalling a decline in English, the findings point to a generation reshaping language around identity, humour, belonging and digital culture in one of the world’s most linguistically diverse environments.Instead of “broken English,” this reflects linguistic versatility, cultural intelligence and adaptive communication. A sentence such as:“Yoh, that meeting was hectic kodwa we’ll fix it just now, no stress.”Demonstrates how English, isiZulu and local expressions coexist fluidly within everyday speech.South Africans also shift naturally between communication registers depending on context, moving from township slang and multilingual expression to formal, structured English in professional environments. This ability to transition across language styles has become a defining communication strength.Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, said ( https://www.theteflacademy.com/ ):“South Africans don’t simply speak English, they reshape it in real time. What makes South African communication so remarkable is the ability to move fluidly between languages, tones and cultural references depending on context. In many ways, South Africans have been practising the kind of code-switching the world is only now starting to recognise as a valuable communication skill.”This evolution is also shaped by key historical turning points, including the Bantu Education Act of 1953, the Soweto Uprising of 1976 and the post-1994 recognition of official languages. During apartheid, language became closely tied to identity, access and resistance. Afrikaans became associated with state control, while English increasingly functioned as a language of mobility, education and opportunity.At the same time, English became deeply localised through township culture, taxi ranks, labour migration, playgrounds, music scenes and urban youth communities, long before digital platforms accelerated these shifts.The most generative writers of South African English never sat in a textbook committee. They were on taxi ranks in Soweto, in studios in Soshanguve, in playgrounds in Khayelitsha.At the centre of contemporary communication patterns is a Mzansi Gen Z Dictionary documenting more than 200 expressions shaping modern usage, including:• “Yoh” An expression of shock, surprise, excitement, or disbelief - “Yoh, that’s expensive!” = wow, that’s really expensive• “Sharp sharp” - A casual greeting or way of saying everything is good - “Sharp sharp, my guy” = hey, all good?• “Ayoba” - Something exciting, cool, impressive, or enjoyable - “That party was ayoba” = that party was amazing• “Tsaa” - An expression used to dismiss, reject, or strongly disagree with something - “Tsaa, that’s not true” = no way, that’s nonsense• “Howzit” - An informal greeting meaning how are you? or what’s up? - “Howzit, bro?” = hey, how are you?• “Eish” - An expression of frustration, shock, concern, or disbelief - “Eish, that sounds stressful” = wow, that’s rough• “Lekker” - Something enjoyable, excellent, satisfying, or pleasant - “The food was lekker” = the food was really good• “Shem” - Used to express sympathy, affection, or pity - “Shem, that’s so sad” = aw, that’s unfortunate• “Aweh” - An informal greeting, agreement, or way of saying goodbye - “Aweh, see you later” = alright, goodbye• “Skebenga” - Someone seen as flashy, stylish, confident, or street-smart - “He thinks he’s a skebenga” = he thinks he’s cool or smooth• “Jol” - A party, celebration, or having a good time socially - “We’re going to jol tonight” = we’re going out to party tonight• “Mzansi” - A colloquial name for South Africa - “Mzansi has amazing music” = South Africa has amazing music• “Kasi” - Township or township culture/community - “He grew up in the kasi” = he grew up in the township• “Now now” - Soon, but not necessarily immediately - “I’ll do it now now” = I’ll do it shortly• “Just now” - Later on; after some time, often not immediately - “I’m coming just now” = I’ll come laterTownship slang systems such as Tsotsitaal, alongside Kwaito and Amapiano culture, have accelerated hybrid communication styles across generations. Today, digital platforms are globalising these expressions at unprecedented speed.TikTok and Spotify data show:#Amapiano content surpassed 11.4 billion TikTok views in 2025Amapiano now charts in more than 70 countries globallySouth African expressions such as “Yebo,” “Sharp,” “Howzit” and “Eish” increasingly appear in international digital spaces through music, memes and creator cultureGen Z did not invent code-switching in South Africa. Instead, they inherited one of the world’s most multilingual communication cultures and accelerated it digitally through TikTok, WhatsApp, gaming, memes and music.René Janse van Rensburg, a South African TEFL instructor and TTA alumni, says the strength of South African communication lies in its adaptability:“South Africans naturally move between different ways of speaking depending on the environment they’re in. The best way I can describe it is like pairing a formal dinner jacket with jeans, you understand both worlds and know when each works. That’s what modern fluency looks like today. It’s not about choosing between formal or informal English, it’s about understanding context, culture and communication.”She adds that many South Africans already possess communication skills that are increasingly valuable globally:“We often underestimate how advanced code-switching actually is. Moving between English, Afrikaans, isiZulu or township slang in a single conversation requires cultural awareness, emotional intelligence and adaptability. Those are skills many international students still struggle to develop.”The findings point to a broader shift in how English is evolving globally. Rather than replacing indigenous languages, South Africa’s linguistic environment is actively reshaping English into a more layered, hybrid and expressive form.South Africa’s linguistic future is defined not by one dominant language replacing another, but by continuous interaction between languages, generations and communities. English arrived through history, but it has been reshaped into something distinctly South African.For the full report, visit: How South Africa Rewrote Languages ( https://www.theteflacademy.com/press/english-day-sa/ About The TEFL AcademyThe TEFL Academy is South Africa’s leading accredited provider of TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) training. With graduates teaching in over 100 countries and online, the Academy empowers individuals with recognised qualifications, global career support and access to international teaching opportunities.Contact Us

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