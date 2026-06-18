DiaGen AI announces Collaboration & Revenue Share Agreement with Hadassah Medical Organization & Ariel University

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiaGen AI partners with Israel’s Hadassah Medical Organization and Ariel University to commercialize next-generation cancer-targeting peptides using AICollaboration initially applies DiaGen AI’s proprietary AI platform to design optimized P6-DOTA peptide analogs with potential applications in oncology imaging and targeted therapy scaling multiple revenue opportunitiesVANCOUVER, BC DiaGen AI Inc., an AI-driven drug discovery company based in Vancouver, Canada, has entered into a Collaboration and Revenue Share Agreement with Hadasit Medical Ltd., the innovation & entrepreneurship company of Hadassah Medical Organization, and Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd. (“ASI”), a subsidiary of Ariel University. The collaboration brings together world-class academic bench to bedside medical research and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics.Under the agreement, DiaGen AI will apply its proprietary AI platform to design and optimize analogs of P6-DOTA, a class of radiolabeled peptides with potential applications in oncology imaging and targeted therapy. The work builds on preclinical research focusing on nuclear medicine and targeted radionuclide therapy, led by Prof. Eyal Mishani, general Director of Hadassah Research together with Prof. Gary Gellerman Head of Lab of Targeted Medicine and Drug Design, Department of Chemical Sciences, Faculty on Natural Science, Ariel University.DiaGen AI’s contributions will include problem-specific AI architecture development, model training, in silico validation using molecular dynamics and DFT methods, and high-throughput computational screening. In parallel, Hadasit will conduct radiolabeling, quality control, and in vivo PET/MR imaging studies, while ASI will perform peptide synthesis and in vitro evaluation in EGFR-expressing cell models. The full research program is expected to span approximately 1 year.“This collaboration unites DiaGen’s AI platforms with the deep scientific expertise of two leading Israeli research institutions. Together, we aim to identify optimized peptide candidates with stronger binding affinity and improved stability — meaningfully advancing a program with commercialization and revenue. This is a huge milestone for our team, led by our CAIO, Mohit Pandey as we continue our efforts to scale globally and create value for shareholders.”— Brian Keane, Chairman & CEO, Diagen AI Inc.“Hadassah has long been at the forefront of translating scientific breakthroughs into real-world medical innovations. We believe the convergence of artificial intelligence and drug discovery represents one of the most significant commercial opportunities in healthcare today. By combining Hadassah’s pioneering research capabilities with DiaGen's advanced AI technologies, we are creating a powerful framework to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics while opening new pathways for value creation, strategic partnerships, and global commercialization.”— Prof. Eyal Mishani, PhD, Head of Research, Hadassah Medical OrganizationAbout DiaGen AI Inc.:Headquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc. is developing a diverse pipeline of AI-powered tools for small molecule and peptide discovery, diagnostics, and delivery. Using its proprietary generative AI Blackcomb and Cypress Protocols, DiaGen aims to de-risk, accelerate, and create value across the global traditional SME drug discovery sector, advancing precision medicine and impacting global human longevity. DiaGen’s research has been accepted at NeurIPS, the premier machine learning conference, and the company is a graduate of the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Washington among other world-wide partnerships. For more information, visit www.diagen.ai About Hadasit / Hadassah Medical Organization:Hadasit Medical Ltd. is the innovation and entrepreneurship company of Hadassah Medical Organization, one of Israel’s leading academic medical centers.About Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd:Ariel Scientific Innovations (ASI) is the technology transfer and commercialization company of Ariel University, Israel. ASI is dedicated to transforming cutting-edge academic research into impactful commercial applications through intellectual property management, strategic partnerships, licensing activities, and the establishment of startup companies.For more information, please reach out to us at IR@diagen.aiOr, please visit www.diagen.ai DiaGen Investor and Media Contact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: Brian@diagen.aiHadassah Media ContactName: Mrs. Masha ZavinEmail: Zavin@hadassah.org.ilForward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company’s ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company’s technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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