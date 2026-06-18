BC First Nations 3D Video Home Inspection Pilots Demonstrate Lower Costs

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Nations communities, especially those in remote areas, can face challenges accessing qualified home inspectors. Long travel distances often make it difficult to complete required inspections for new housing and office space. These delays can leave inspections incomplete and increase the risk of future construction quality issues.

3DRBI(www.3drbi.com) sent 3D cameras to Skidegate located on Haida Gwaii an archipelago island located approximately 100 Kilometres of the northern Pacific coast, Heiltsuk Nation located in the community of Waglisla on Campbell Island on the central coast, and Nuxalk Nation located in the Bella Coola Valley. Access to these remote communities is either by air or by ferry with limited schedules. Individuals in the community were trained to use the camera and to upload the footage to the 3DRBI platform.

A pilot project compared inspections of the same properties conducted both on-site and remotely using 3D video. The results were:

• Inspections using the 3DRBI platform matched or exceeded the accuracy of in-person inspections for assessing code compliance and construction quality.

• Inspectors could review footage multiple times and maintain ongoing access to inspection records.

• Across three inspections, these cost of using the 3DRBI platform was some 53% lower than the cost of physical inspections making the use of 3D cameras cost effective to in-person inspections.

• Increases the frequency of completing all the inspection stages.

• Reduces construction delays and related costs, particularly in remote communities.

• Records construction progress.

These findings show that inspection professionals can use the 3DRBI platform to expand service capacity, reduce travel requirements, and improve overall efficiency and productivity. It can further support municipalities and towns that are not remote but lack sufficient building inspection capacity, or to conduct asset management of buildings. The platform also has potential uses beyond housing construction. and it may assist with insurance claims in remote areas by enabling virtual assessments of damage or loss without immediate travel.



Quotes

“First Nations communities continue to face housing shortages, and these challenges are often compounded by remoteness, limited access to specialized professionals, and weather-related delays. Innovative technologies such as the 3DRBI platform have the potential to reduce costs, accelerate housing delivery, and improve both code compliance and overall building quality. This pilot demonstrates how technology can help address long-standing barriers facing our communities,” stated Robin Cayer-Stevens President, First Nations National Building Officers Association (FNNBOA).

“Travel time and weather are major factors that limit the number of increase the number of inspections we can complete while reducing costs,” said Danny Tourville of Lá:Lém Building Inspections & Consulting based in Chilliwack and conducts home and building inspections throughout Northern British Columbia.

About 3DRBI

3D Remote Building Inspections Ltd (3DRBI)(www.3drbi.com) provides visual virtual inspection (VVI) services using an inspection-based interface with 3D technology. 3DRBI can provide VVI to Indigenous communities, towns and municipalities. 3DRBI is also useful to other sectors such as insurance companies, who can use the process to verify claims to determine the extent of damage or loss virtually. The 3DRBI process also has potential for asset management and other applications.

3DRBI was founded by John Kiedrowski in 2024. Kiedrowski is a Criminologist who has extensive experience in regulatory issues and risk management.

For more information:

John Kiedrowski

President

3DRBI

613 -851 2056

john@3drbi.com

www.3drbi.com

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