Vape-Jet Establishes New Headquarters in Pittsburgh’s Renowned Robotics Row

Award-winning cannabis automation company relocates HQ, engineering, and manufacturing to Pittsburgh’s Strip District, a robotics and manufacturing hub.

Moving our headquarters and production to Pittsburgh allows us to build on that experience while becoming part of one of the world's leading robotics communities to drive new product development. ” — Tim Marsh, CEO of Vape-Jet.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning cannabis automation company relocates headquarters, engineering, and manufacturing operations to Pittsburgh’s Strip District, placing the company at the center of one of the world’s leading robotics and advanced manufacturing ecosystems. Vape-Jet , a robotics and automation company that designs, engineers, and manufactures precision production equipment for the legal cannabis industry, has officially relocated its headquarters and operations from Oregon to Pittsburgh's Strip District on Liberty Avenue.Vape-Jet's headline products include the eponymous Vape-Jet 4.0 and the Jet-Fueler 3.0, which are both pieces of automation equipment for dosing bulk cannabis extracts into individual handheld devices for retail sale. They stand out with machines built for labor efficiency in production, versatility across both extracts and hardware, and precision for quality preservation, complemented by industry leading technical support to ensure operator success.The move marks a new chapter for the company, which has experienced significant growth in recent years and was recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Pacific Northwest's 100 fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years.The company’s momentum has also been recognized nationally. Vape-Jet was proud to have founder Ryan Hoitt and CEO Tim Marsh featured by Forbes on the Cannabis 42.0 List , which highlights 42 innovators, leaders, and companies shaping the future of the cannabis industry."We established an incredible foundation in Oregon and continue to build on our partnerships in the region. It’s a state where cannabis truly has an ecosystem of operational excellence, providing a cradle for our initial development and growth." said Tim Marsh, CEO of Vape-Jet. "Moving our headquarters and production to Pittsburgh allows us to build on that experience while becoming part of one of the world's leading robotics communities to drive new product development. We're excited to write the next chapter of the company's story here."Vape-Jet's philosophy has always viewed automation through the lens of product design rather than engineering alone. By integrating hardware, software, and customer support into a unified experience, the company creates products that are as practical and reliable as they are technically sophisticated.As a result, the company offers the #1 extract filling machine in the industry by volume filled. With a fleet of over 500+ machines across the country, they have crossed well in excess of 100,000,000 verified fills.By relocating to Pittsburgh's Strip District—often referred to as "Robotics Row" — Vape-Jet joins one of the United States’ most concentrated robotics and automation ecosystems. The region is home to pioneering innovators such as Gecko Robotics, Aurora self-driving technology, Carnegie Robotics, Aethon Expand, Seegrid, Smith+Nephew, as well as world-class research institutions led by Carnegie Mellon University. This concentration of talent, research, and advanced manufacturing expertise creates a unique environment for developing the next generation of industrial automation technologies.The new facility will support continued growth across engineering, manufacturing, operations, and customer success while strengthening the company's connection to Pittsburgh's innovation ecosystem.As automation continues to play a larger role in regulated industries, Vape-Jet plans to expand its presence in the region while continuing to develop technologies that help cannabis producers improve efficiency, quality, and consistency at scale.About Vape-JetVape-Jet is a Pittsburgh-based automation company specializing in precision filling equipment for the legal cannabis industry. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures equipment that combines robotics, machine vision, and intelligent automation to help producers maximize efficiency, improve consistency, and scale production of their sensitive cannabis products. With the industry’s #1 filling machine, Vape-Jet's systems are used by leading cannabis manufacturers across North America to automate critical production processes while maintaining product quality and consistency at scale.Media Contact

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