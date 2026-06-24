EB-5 Industry Leaders Highlight Strong Market Momentum Ahead of Key 2026 and 2027 Milestones

The Fifth Annual JTC and Saul Ewing Advanced EB-5 Conference Highlights Investor Demand, Compliance Trends and Reauthorization Efforts

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is approaching two pivotal milestones: the September 2026 grandfathering deadline and the September 2027 sunset date for the Regional Center Program. Those deadlines brought industry leaders to Miami last month for the Fifth Annual JTC Group/Saul Ewing Advanced EB-5 Conference, where discussions focused on compliance, investor confidence, and the program's long-term future.

“The EB-5 industry is entering a defining period,” said Jill Jones, Head of Specialty Administration/General Counsel – USA for JTC. “What was clear throughout the conference is that the market is maturing rapidly. Investors are more sophisticated, compliance standards are higher than ever, and stakeholders across the industry are focused on building a stronger, more transparent and more sustainable program for the long term.”

Hosted by JTC Group and Saul Ewing, the conference brought together regional center operators, immigration attorneys, developers, compliance professionals, and policy advocates to examine the evolving EB-5 landscape and its implications for investors, project sponsors, and the U.S. economy.

Speakers emphasized that while the industry is experiencing increased demand and sophistication, the next 18 months will be critical as stakeholders navigate heightened scrutiny from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), evolving adjudication standards, and ongoing legislative discussions in Washington.

In her keynote address, Eileen K. Murray, Vice-Chair of NYSA Capital, highlighted the growing importance of transparency and technology in financial markets and the EB-5 industry.

“There is a need for transparency and technology in today’s financial markets and EB-5, with its immigration exposure, is no exception,” said Murray.

Several major themes emerged throughout the conference:

• With the Regional Center Program set to sunset in September 2027, industry advocates discussed ongoing reauthorization efforts and noted continued bipartisan support for EB-5 due to its role in job creation and foreign direct investment. At the same time, speakers stressed the importance of preparing for the September 2026 expiration of the Reform and Integrity Act's grandfathering protections.

• Rural projects continue to attract significant investor interest due to faster adjudication timelines. Panelists noted that investors are increasingly pursuing rural opportunities because applications are being processed in months rather than years. However, speakers cautioned investors to prioritize project fundamentals and due diligence rather than speed alone.

• Compliance was another major focus. Conference panels highlighted increasing USCIS scrutiny, including more Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), as well as greater expectations for comprehensive filings at the outset. Industry leaders emphasized that strong compliance programs, ongoing project monitoring, and institutional-grade governance have become essential components of successful EB-5 offerings.

• Technology is also expected to play a growing role in the future of the industry. Speakers discussed how modern compliance systems, integrated reporting platforms, and AI-supported monitoring tools can enhance transparency, accountability, and investor confidence while helping regional centers and project sponsors meet evolving regulatory requirements.

The conference also examined global investor trends. Data presented during the event showed that China remains the largest EB-5 investor market, accounting for more than half of worldwide demand, while India represents approximately 23% of the market. Speakers also highlighted continued growth in Taiwan and South Korea, reflecting expanding interest in EB-5 across Asia.

Ronald R. “Ronnie” Fieldstone, Partner at Saul Ewing and one of the nation's leading EB-5 attorneys, emphasized the importance of collaboration as the industry enters its next phase.

“The conversations at this conference reinforced that EB-5 is no longer viewed as a niche immigration program. Instead, it has become a sophisticated economic development tool that continues to drive investment, job creation and growth across the United States,” said Fieldstone. “The focus now is on maintaining integrity, strengthening investor confidence and working collaboratively to support the program’s long-term future.”

Panelists expressed optimism that Congress will ultimately reauthorize the Regional Center Program, citing growing awareness among lawmakers of EB-5's economic impact and stronger industry advocacy efforts in Washington.

The conference comes at a time when the EB-5 industry is experiencing rising investor demand, increasing petition filings, and heightened attention on processing timelines and adjudication trends as stakeholders prepare for the years ahead.

About JTC Group

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private capital services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value. JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, the company offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with their Private Capital, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC’s US Institutional Capital Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.



About Saul Ewing

Saul Ewing is a full-service, national law firm with more than 450 attorneys and a team of top-notch business professionals, all working together to deliver practical, proactive advice and excellent client service. Our diversity of thought, focus on innovation, cross-serving practices, and culture of coaching create a collegial and supportive environment that inspires us to deliver inspired solutions. This is The Saul Approach.

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