JW Marriott Reston Station Unveils Exclusive America 250 Experiences and Presidential Stay Package

JW Marriott Reston Station in Reston Va The Presidential Package includes a stay in the Presidential Suite Schar Bar inside JW Marriott Reston Station

JW Marriott Reston Station introduces tailored stays, private cultural access, and once-in-a-generation experiences honoring America’s 250th anniversary

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, JW Marriott Reston Station is introducing a collection of thoughtfully curated experiences designed to celebrate this historic milestone through the lens of luxury hospitality. The hotel's Celebrate America 250 offerings pair elevated accommodations, exclusive cultural access, and distinctive regional experiences with refined service and thoughtful programming.The experiences coincide with Celebrate America 250, a multi-day celebration at Reston Station beginning July 2. The Thursday festivities will feature a DJ, live entertainment from Bruce In The USA, an appearance by the iconic Clydesdales, sip-n-stroll, abundant food options, ice cream and gelato, a splash-pad, inflatables, photobooths, and more. The evening culminates in a spectacular fireworks display.Located in the heart of the celebration, JW Marriott Reston Station provides guests with unparalleled access to the weekend's signature experiences through a collection of exclusive hotel packages designed to commemorate America's 250th anniversary in unforgettable fashion.At the center of the collection is the Presidential Experience, an exclusive multi-day itinerary designed for travelers seeking an extraordinary way to mark this historic milestone. The experience includes:-Presidential Suite accommodations with dedicated concierge service-Chef-curated dinner for 6 in your suite-Private luxury transportation-July 2: Executive Lounge access for six, which includes indoor/outdoor seating, panoramic views of the stage and fireworks, Americana-inspired buffet, and beer and wine service-July 3 Daytime: Private tour of three of Virginia’s most celebrated wineries by Cork & Keg Tours-July 3 Evening: Enjoy Harry Connick Jr. in concert from premium seats at Wolf Trap, complemented by private lounge access and a chef-prepared picnic.-July 4: Private Mount Vernon tour for up to six guests, including access to the Estate’s Independence Day fireworks.One package available for July 2-5, 2026Pricing from $25,000For guests looking to avoid the crowds, the Stay, Play, & Independence Day package is the perfect choice. The experience includes:-A welcome amenity inspired by America’s 250th birthday-Daily breakfast for two at The Simon-Complimentary daily valet parking-Executive Lounge access on July 2 for two which includes indoor/outdoor seating, panoramic views of the stage and fireworks, Americana-inspired buffet, and beer and wine service-Chef-curated picnic for two from the JW Market available for concert or movie nightTwo night minimum stay. Package available July 1- 4, 2026Pricing from $549 per nightThroughout the summer, guests can also enjoy the Summerbration Package. The experience includes:-$100 daily credit-Daily breakfast for two at The Simon-Complimentary daily valet parking-Chef-curated picnic for two from the JW Market available for concert or movie night-Effortless access to Reston Station’s Summerbration events including outdoor concerts, movies under the stars, and complimentary fitness classesAvailable May 27 - September 25, 2026Pricing from $453 per nightFor guests seeking a premium viewing opportunity for Celebrate America 250 on July 2, JW Marriott Reston Station offers a limited capacity VIP celebration on the fifth floor terrace of the Executive Lounge. The experience includes:Executive Lounge access with indoor/outdoor seating, panoramic views of the stage and fireworks, Americana-inspired buffet, and beer and wine serviceAvailable July 2, 2026Pricing: $165 per adult, $50 per child ages 5-16, Free for children under 5, Book HERE “America’s 250th anniversary is a historic moment, and we wanted to create experiences worthy of the occasion,” said Dewayne Wright, General Manager of JW Marriott Reston Station. “These offerings allow guests to celebrate the nation’s milestone while experiencing the best of Virginia’s culture, history, hospitality, and traditions in a truly memorable way.”Additional details and booking information are available at jwreston.com.###About JW MarriottJW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are 125 JW Marriott hotels in 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul.The JW Marriott Hotel at Reston Station is managed and operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

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