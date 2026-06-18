Mind Body Align and Buckeye Imagination Museum to bring emotional intelligence to life at Inside Out Summer Camp
Labyrinth Adventures presents lovable characters in a garden that are storybook-based solutions that help elementary students build focus, emotional regulation, and attention skills while supporting literacy.
Free two-week camp, funded through a grant from Richland Public Health, invites children to explore emotions, build confidence, and strengthen friendships
Designed for children entering first through fourth grade, Inside Out Summer Camp will turn the museum into a creative space for emotional discovery, connection, and play. As part of the camp’s special programming, Mind Body Align will share its 32-book Labyrinth Adventures solution, a story-based whole child development program that helps children build confidence, strengthen social skills, and practice self-regulation in ways that feel natural and engaging. The series is illustrated by Art Mawhinney, whose credits include Dora the Explorer and work connected to Disney’s Toy Story 5.
The camp is funded through a grant from Richland Public Health, expanding access to emotional wellness and whole child development opportunities for local children and families.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mind Body Align to Inside Out Summer Camp and bring this meaningful programming to our campers,” said Justin Ross, executive director of Buckeye Imagination Museum. “This camp is all about helping children explore big feelings in a fun, creative, and supportive environment. The Labyrinth Adventures program is a wonderful fit because it gives children practical tools for understanding themselves and connecting with others.”
“Richland Public Health is proud to support programs that strengthen children’s emotional wellbeing and social development,” said Dr. Julie Chaya, Health Commissioner for Richland Public Health. “When children learn how to recognize emotions, communicate effectively, and build healthy relationships, they gain skills that support their health, confidence, and success far beyond the camp experience. This summer camp positively impacts the public health of our community.”
“Social-emotional learning gives children tools they can use every day, at home, at school, and with friends,” said Annamarie Fernyak, chief executive officer and founder of Mind Body Align. “We are excited to partner with Buckeye Imagination Museum and Richland Public Health to create a fun, supportive camp experience where children can explore feelings, practice communication, and grow their confidence through play.”
The camp will offer two age-based sessions. The morning session will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for children entering 1st and 2nd grade. The afternoon session will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for children entering 3rd and 4th grade.
Inside Out Summer Camp is free to participate, and registration opens June 15, 2026. For more information or to register, visit Buckeye Imagination Museum’s website.
About Mind Body Align
Mind Body Align offers science-informed books, educational materials, and other products that support educator and student wellbeing by integrating focused attention, emotional regulation, and self-awareness into everyday learning. These products are designed with educators in mind and provide real-world tools that strengthen focus, build healthier learning climates, and foster calm, connection, and readiness to learn. Learn more and get free educational materials at www.mindbodyalign.com.
About Buckeye Imagination Museum
Buckeye Imagination Museum offers hands-on learning experiences that inspire creativity, curiosity, and play for children and families.
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Terise Ryan
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