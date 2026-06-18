Mind Body Align and Buckeye Imagination Museum to bring emotional intelligence to life at Inside Out Summer Camp

Mind Body Align uses delightful stories and illustrations to teach whole child development skills. Labyrinth Adventures presents lovable characters in a garden that are storybook-based solutions that help elementary students build focus, emotional regulation, and attention skills while supporting literacy. One collection of 16 picture books, illustrated by Art Mawhinney, teaching children critical life skills with ready-and-easy-to-teach lessons. Schools, camps and libraries look for resources that support literacy and whole child development.

Free two-week camp, funded through a grant from Richland Public Health, invites children to explore emotions, build confidence, and strengthen friendships

When children learn how to recognize emotions, communicate effectively, and build healthy relationships, they gain skills that support their health, confidence, and success far beyond the camp.” — Dr. Julie Chaya, Health Commissioner

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Mind Body Align will bring its imaginative storybooks, puppets, and other products to Buckeye Imagination Museum’s Inside Out Summer Camp, a free two-week camp inspired by the movie Inside Out. Offered July 13–17 and July 20–24, 2026, the camp will help young learners explore emotions, build resilience, strengthen friendships, and discover practical tools for handling big feelings through stories and hands-on experiences.Designed for children entering first through fourth grade, Inside Out Summer Camp will turn the museum into a creative space for emotional discovery, connection, and play. As part of the camp’s special programming, Mind Body Align will share its 32-book Labyrinth Adventures solution, a story-based whole child development program that helps children build confidence, strengthen social skills, and practice self-regulation in ways that feel natural and engaging. The series is illustrated by Art Mawhinney, whose credits include Dora the Explorer and work connected to Disney’s Toy Story 5.The camp is funded through a grant from Richland Public Health, expanding access to emotional wellness and whole child development opportunities for local children and families.“We are thrilled to welcome Mind Body Align to Inside Out Summer Camp and bring this meaningful programming to our campers,” said Justin Ross, executive director of Buckeye Imagination Museum. “This camp is all about helping children explore big feelings in a fun, creative, and supportive environment. The Labyrinth Adventures program is a wonderful fit because it gives children practical tools for understanding themselves and connecting with others.”“Richland Public Health is proud to support programs that strengthen children’s emotional wellbeing and social development,” said Dr. Julie Chaya, Health Commissioner for Richland Public Health. “When children learn how to recognize emotions, communicate effectively, and build healthy relationships, they gain skills that support their health, confidence, and success far beyond the camp experience. This summer camp positively impacts the public health of our community.”“Social-emotional learning gives children tools they can use every day, at home, at school, and with friends,” said Annamarie Fernyak, chief executive officer and founder of Mind Body Align. “We are excited to partner with Buckeye Imagination Museum and Richland Public Health to create a fun, supportive camp experience where children can explore feelings, practice communication, and grow their confidence through play.”The camp will offer two age-based sessions. The morning session will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for children entering 1st and 2nd grade. The afternoon session will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for children entering 3rd and 4th grade.Inside Out Summer Camp is free to participate, and registration opens June 15, 2026. For more information or to register, visit Buckeye Imagination Museum’s website About Mind Body AlignMind Body Align offers science-informed books, educational materials, and other products that support educator and student wellbeing by integrating focused attention, emotional regulation, and self-awareness into everyday learning. These products are designed with educators in mind and provide real-world tools that strengthen focus, build healthier learning climates, and foster calm, connection, and readiness to learn. Learn more and get free educational materials at www.mindbodyalign.com About Buckeye Imagination MuseumBuckeye Imagination Museum offers hands-on learning experiences that inspire creativity, curiosity, and play for children and families.***

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