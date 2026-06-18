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Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board to meet June 24

The Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Members of the Board may participate in the meeting via video or teleconference. Members of the public and media may attend the meeting in Room 218 of the Education and Research Center, 3825 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, Miss. 39211. An Executive Session may be held in accordance with the Open Meetings Act. 

The Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board has authority over all state student financial aid programs, which include grants, forgivable loans, and loan repayment programs. Public, private, two-year, and four-year college students in Mississippi may be eligible for state aid. 

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Mississippi Postsecondary Education Financial Assistance Board to meet June 24

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