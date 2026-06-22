Intapp Featured in USA Today Innovation Leaders Series on Firm AI

New documentary explores how Intapp is pioneering Firm AI with purpose-built agents for professional and financial services firms.

Professional firms have already tried general-purpose AI. What they need now is AI that understands how their industries actually work.” — Thad Jampol, Chief Product Officer, Intapp

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the governed AI platform for professional and financial services firms, has been selected as a featured subject in USA Today's documentary film series Innovation Leaders. Premiering on June 18, the film explores how Intapp is pioneering Firm AI for financial and professional services with purpose-built agents designed for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and compliance obligations that define these industries.Spanning the legal, private capital, investment banking, accounting, and consulting industries, professional firms operate unlike any other sector. Their success depends on partner-led origination, complex deal and engagement lifecycles, and the ability to maintain strict confidentiality and regulatory compliance at every step. The workflows that drive these firms forward — including business development, cross-selling, client intake, conflicts clearance, and profitable work delivery — are deeply interconnected and demand software that understands the details of how these industries work.Generic AI tools fall short, as they are unable to map relationship networks across an entire firm, navigate multi-step deal processes, or enforce the governance standards these industries require. That’s the problem Intapp has spent 25 years solving.From its founding in 2000, Intapp has built its platform specifically for the business of professional firms. Today, Intapp serves thousands of client firms worldwide, including 96 of the Am Law 100 and capital and advisory firms managing over $9.5 trillion in assets.The Innovation Leaders film charts this journey and introduces our next chapter: Intapp Celeste, our agentic AI platform built for the growing demand for Firm AI. Unlike individual AI tools, which make individuals more productive, and practice AI, which helps professionals do discipline-specific work faster, Firm AI powers the business of the firm itself: the institutional knowledge, relationship networks, workflows, and compliance architecture that drive firm-level performance.Celeste delivers on this vision, enabling firms to deploy prebuilt or custom AI agents that execute specialized professional workflows, including deal sourcing, business development, client intake, conflicts clearance, and revenue management. Because Celeste understands each firm's data, terminology, and relationships, its agents operate like experienced colleagues. And compliance is built in at the architecture level, so every agent action respects a firm's confidentiality and regulatory standards.The film also addresses where the industry is heading, including the rapid rise of AI agents. IDC projects 1.3 billion AI agents in large enterprises by 2028. For professional firms, however, success with agentic AI depends on more than adoption alone. Without the right compliance infrastructure, ethical walls, permissions, and conflict controls in place, AI agents quickly expose and amplify governance gaps.At the same time, professional firms hold a unique advantage: decades of institutional knowledge embedded across people, engagements, and relationships. Celeste captures and operationalizes that knowledge within a governed environment, ensuring firms can scale AI responsibly and preserve expertise long after senior professionals retire.For more information on Intapp and Firm AI for financial and professional services, visit intapp.com About Intapp:Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp’s vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world’s top firms trust Intapp’s industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.Media contact:Jen MaraSenior Director of Brand and CommunicationsIntappmedia@intapp.com

Acumen Media | Intapp in Innovation Leaders | How Intapp’s agentic platform is transforming professional firms

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