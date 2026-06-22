From Scholarship to Service: Shipibo Nurse Returns to Heal His Community

Alex Soria, Nursing Technician and Ocho Sur scholarship recipient, at the Health Post in Santa Clara de Uchunya, Ucayali.

Once a student supported by an Ocho Sur scholarship, Alex Soria is now the nursing technician caring for his own Shipibo-Konibo community in Ucayali.

Alex's story shows how education transforms lives and strengthens communities. His work will directly benefit families across Santa Clara de Uchunya and neighboring communities.” — Alfonso Morante, Senior Executive, Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, PERU, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone for intercultural health care in the Ucayali region, young Shipibo-Konibo professional Alex Soria, from the native community of Santa Clara de Uchunya, has joined the Health Post serving his community as a Nursing Technician, under contract with Ucayali's Regional Health Directorate (DIRESA).Soria completed his nursing technical studies through a scholarship granted by Ocho Sur , an agribusiness group dedicated to sustainable palm oil production in Ucayali, which promoted his professional training as part of its established social responsibility policy."My commitment is to serve my community and provide care that respects our culture and customs. Thanks to the opportunity Ocho Sur gave me, I was able to study and now contribute to my people's well-being through health care," said the Shipibo nursing technician.Wilson Barbarán, Apu (traditional leader) of the Santa Clara de Uchunya community, noted that Alex's return to his native community marks a significant step in strengthening health care access, reaffirming the importance of having health personnel who understand the local culture, language, and customs.For his part, Alfonso Morante, senior executive at Ocho Sur, expressed satisfaction at seeing the results of the company's scholarship program take shape, highlighting the value of cooperation between the private sector and indigenous communities in improving residents' quality of life."Alex's story is an example of how education transforms lives and strengthens communities. His work as a nursing technician will directly benefit families in Santa Clara de Uchunya and neighboring communities," the executive concluded.About Ocho SurOcho Sur is a Peruvian agribusiness group and the largest formal employer in Ucayali, dedicated to the sustainable production of palm oil. As part of its social responsibility policy, the company supports educational scholarships for members of neighboring native communities.

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