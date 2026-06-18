Homely MD Launches ‘Airbnb for Clinics’ to Expand Wellness and Longevity Services Nationwide

Homely MD helps healthcare providers access flexible treatment rooms and expand services nationwide.

Homely MD is making it easier for healthcare providers to grow with on-demand clinic space, eliminating the cost and hassle of opening new locations.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company is building a nationwide network of treatment rooms designed to help healthcare providers, telehealth brands, and wellness entrepreneurs launch and scale faster. Homely MD today announced the launch of its flexible clinic infrastructure platform, often described as an "Airbnb for Clinics," aimed at helping healthcare providers access professional treatment rooms without the traditional burden of long-term leases, costly build outs, and infrastructure-heavy expansion.The launch comes at a time when healthcare providers are increasingly seeking more agile ways to grow as demand rises for wellness, longevity, preventative care, and hybrid healthcare delivery models.As part of its Phase 1 rollout, Homely MD will focus on supporting providers operating within the wellness and longevity sectors, including hormone optimization, weight management, IV therapy, regenerative medicine, injections, preventative care, and lab services.The company's mission is to build a nationwide network of treatment rooms that healthcare professionals can access on demand to launch, operate, and scale services across multiple markets."Healthcare delivery has evolved significantly over the last few years, but the infrastructure available to providers has not evolved at the same pace," said Swati Patel, President at Homely MD. "Providers today want flexibility, speed, and scalability. Our goal is to make it easier for nurse practitioners, physicians, telehealth brands, and healthcare entrepreneurs to access treatment rooms and expand services without taking on unnecessary operational burden."Unlike traditional expansion models that require providers to invest heavily in new locations before validating patient demand, Homely MD enables healthcare businesses to access treatment rooms as needed, creating a more flexible pathway for growth.The company's growing network includes treatment rooms sourced from existing healthcare and wellness businesses, including:- Med spas- Chiropractic clinics- Dental practices- Pediatric offices- Functional medicine clinics- Wellness centers- Primary care practices- Integrative health clinics- Aesthetic treatment centersThese spaces can be leveraged by healthcare professionals looking to establish a presence in new markets, expand service offerings, or build multi-location practices without the financial risks associated with traditional clinic ownership.The platform is designed to support:- Flexible treatment room access- Multi-market expansion- Lower infrastructure costs- Faster healthcare business growth- Hybrid care delivery models- Wellness and longevity practice scalingAccording to the 2024 JLL Healthcare Real Estate Outlook Report , healthcare providers are increasingly evaluating flexible real estate strategies as operational costs, staffing pressures, and long-term infrastructure commitments continue to rise across the industry.Simultaneously, telehealth growth and the increasing demand for personalized wellness services are creating new opportunities for providers who can operate more flexibly.Homely MD believes treatment room infrastructure will become a critical part of the next generation of healthcare delivery."The next generation of healthcare providers is thinking differently about growth," added Patel. "They are building hybrid businesses, launching digital-first brands, and serving patients across multiple locations. We believe infrastructure should support that evolution, not slow it down."The company's long-term vision is to create the largest network of treatment rooms in the country dedicated to wellness, longevity, injections, diagnostics, lab draws, and preventative healthcare services.By connecting underutilized clinical spaces with healthcare providers seeking flexible access, Homely MD aims to create a more efficient healthcare ecosystem that benefits providers, clinic owners, and patients alike.As demand for wellness and longevity services continues to grow, Homely MD plans to expand its treatment room network nationwide, helping healthcare businesses scale more efficiently while reducing the operational barriers traditionally associated with practice growth.To learn more, visit homelymd.com.

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