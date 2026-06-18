Duperon Regional Sales Manager Steve Aiken Named Recipient of 2026 MWEA President’s Award

Steve represents the very best of our industry—deep technical knowledge, real-world operational experience, and a genuine commitment to helping treatment plants succeed.” — Mark Turpin, President of Duperon Corporation

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation is honored to announce that Regional Sales Manager Steve Aiken has been selected to receive the 2026 President’s Award from the Michigan Water Environment Association (MWEA). The award is hand-selected by the MWEA President and recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, stewardship, and meaningful impact on the water sector.For decades, the MWEA President’s Award has honored individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the water environment field through leadership, innovation, public outreach, and dedicated service.Steve Aiken’s career in wastewater treatment spans more than five decades, beginning in 1971 when he joined Michigan’s Oakland County DPW as a plant operator. Since then, he has served in nearly every role within the wastewater field—including operator, superintendent, and engineer—giving him comprehensive, hands-on insight into treatment plant operations. Over the course of his career, he has served as a licensed operator for more than 40 wastewater treatment facilities.In his current role as Regional Sales Manager for Duperon Corporation, Aiken leverages his extensive field experience to collaborate with municipal utilities and engineering firms across the United States and Canada. His work focuses on delivering practical, effective solutions tailored to the operational needs of treatment plants. His current sales territory includes Michigan and several states along the East Coast.Aiken has been with Duperon for 15 years, during which he has played a key role in supporting a significant portion of the company’s North American market.“Steve represents the very best of our industry—deep technical knowledge, real-world operational experience, and a genuine commitment to helping treatment plants succeed,” said Mark Turpin, President of Duperon Corporation. “This recognition from MWEA is a reflection of the lasting impact he has made across the water sector and the respect he has earned from peers throughout the industry.”In addition to his professional accomplishments, Aiken is a Vietnam Veteran, as well as a devoted family man. He is a father of three, grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of one.The recognition from MWEA reflects Aiken’s long-standing commitment to advancing the wastewater industry through technical expertise, service, and leadership.About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has been a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies, serving customers in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors. The company is dedicated to making a global impact for people, water, and the planet. All Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and have been installed in all 50 states and internationally, from South and Central America to Australia. ( duperon.com About the Michigan Water Environment AssociationThe Michigan Water Environment Association is a professional organization dedicated to protecting public health and the environment by supporting water quality professionals through education, collaboration, and recognition of excellence.###

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