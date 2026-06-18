Wellness and Longevity Summit Taking Over Nashville and Bringing the Hottest Wellness Trends & Experts Together

Summit

Next-Health Announces Inaugural Longevity Summit in Nashville Featuring Leading Health Experts

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Health , a global leader in health optimization and longevity , is proud to announce the first-ever Next Health Longevity Summit. This immersive one-day event will take place at The Conrad Nashville on September 12, 2026. As the first premier longevity summit in the South, the event provides a unique platform to learn from world-renowned experts about proactive health, disease prevention, and the future of wellness Hosted in Music City, the summit will feature keynote conversations, curated panels, and experiential wellness activations. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with influential voices in the longevity movement, including:- Dr. Darshan Shah: Founder and CEO of Next Health and 2025 Longevity Doctor of the Year.- Dr. Chris Motley: Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and host of the Ancient Health Podcast.- Dr. Jeremy London: Cardiac surgeon and functional medicine expert.- Dr. Vonda Wright: Orthopedic surgeon and expert in active aging.- Dr. Louisa Nicola: Neurophysiologist and founder of Neuro Athletics.- Ken Rideout: Performance coach.“Nashville and the broader southern region are helping lead the shift toward more proactive, personalized healthcare,” said Dr. Shah. “This summit allows us to create a space where people can learn directly from trusted experts and experience cutting-edge technologies firsthand.”The summit is spearheaded by local Next Health Area Developers Kim and Scott Crosbie. “This summit was created to give our community access to the caliber of experts and education typically reserved for a handful of major global markets,” said the Crosbies.Event Details:- Date: September 12, 2026- Location: The Conrad Nashville- Tickets & Sponsorships: A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets or learn more about becoming a sponsor please visitFor more information or to book services at Next-Health Nashville’s Gulch or Green Hills locations, download the Next Health App or call/text 615-562-3717.Media Contact:For press access or interview requests, please contact:cathy@cathycardenas.comAbout Next HealthNext Health is the world’s most comprehensive health optimization brand, utilizing a Medicine 4.0 model to combine diagnostics, longevity therapies, and preventative medicine. With a mission to empower individuals through data-driven healthcare, Next Health continues to expand its footprint both nationally and internationally. Some of their top services include the following:- Biomarker Testing with provider consultations- Regenerative and Peptide Therapies- Wellness Technology: Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Infrared LED Bed & Sauna, Cryotherapy, and VISIA Skin Analysis- IV Therapy: Featuring NAD+, Glutathione, and NR- Hormone and Weight Optimization- Advanced Treatments: EBOO Ozone Therapy and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange- Executive Physicals: Including full-body MRI

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