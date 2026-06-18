Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – South Broadway Auto Repair Site (Yonkers) Comment Deadline
Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – South Broadway Auto Repair Site (Yonkers) Comment Deadline
Region: 3
Date: June 19, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/418330e?reqfrom=share
DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as South Broadway Auto Repair Site, site ID #C360270. This site is located in the City of Yonkers, within the County of Westchester, and is located at 325, 335 and 337 South Broadway. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, June 19, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C360270/
And at:
Yonkers Public Library - Riverfront Library
One Larking Center
Yonkers, NY 10701
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