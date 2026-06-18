CBH Homes Announces Grand Opening of Clover Creek, a New Home Community in Jerome, Idaho

Idaho's #1 home builder brings move-in ready, open-concept new homes to the heart of Jerome - ribbon cutting celebration set for June 18

We love being part of the Magic Valley, and opening Clover Creek means more Idahoans get to experience what makes a CBH home special.” — Melissa Enrico, Realtor Relations and Marketing Strategist with CBH Homes

JEROME, ID, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes , Idaho's #1 home builder is opening the doors to Clover Creek , a brand new community in the heart of Jerome, Idaho. The community celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, June 18th from 12 to 1 p.m. at 1809 N Birch St, with the official ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy free food, tour move-in ready homes, and meet the CBH team on-site.Clover Creek brings CBH's signature quality to one of Southern Idaho's fastest-growing areas, bringing fresh opportunity for buyers seeking new construction homes that blend comfort, style, and value.The community features modern, open-concept floor plans with comfortable everyday space, stylish finishes, and move-in ready options built with the high-quality craftsmanship CBH Homes has delivered for over 34 years.Location is a big part of the Clover Creek story. The community sits in a peaceful spot near downtown Jerome, just minutes from Shoshone Falls and Snake River Canyon, with quick access to outdoor adventure, local shopping, and easy I-84 connections across Southern Idaho. Whether the day calls for hiking the canyon rim, exploring the Magic Valley, or a quick commute to Twin Falls, Clover Creek puts it all within reach."Jerome, something big is coming your way," said Melissa Enrico, Realtor Relations and Marketing Strategist with CBH Homes. "We love being part of the Magic Valley, and opening Clover Creek means more Idahoans get to experience what makes a CBH home special - quality craftsmanship, beautiful open floor plans, and a buying process that's fast, easy, and fun."To celebrate the grand opening, homebuyers can receive up to $30,000* toward their new home at Clover Creek for a limited time - available toward options, upgrades, or closing costs.The new community continues CBH's growth across Southern Idaho, where the company has built homes for more than 30,000 happy homeowners since 1992 - from the Treasure Valley to the Magic Valley, one home at a time, with a whole lot of love.Grand opening guests can tour move-in ready homes in Jerome, explore floor plans, and chat with the CBH team about availability and current offers. Can't make it on June 18? Clover Creek homes are available to explore anytime at cbhhomes.com.Clover Creek Grand Opening Details:Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 12 to 1 p.m.Ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.1809 N Birch St, Jerome, ID Free food, home tours, and the CBH team on-siteLearn more here: https://cbhhomes.com/communities/jerome/clover-creek/ About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been named Idaho's #1 Builder, #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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