MyCarePro Expands Across 32 States Amid Growing Demand for Health Insurance Guidance

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MyCarePro expands to 32 states, helping individuals, employers and brokers navigate COBRA, Medicare and health insurance transitions.

Many consumers are surprised to learn they may have alternatives to COBRA that better fit their needs and budget...” — Kristopher Powell, president and CEO of MyCarePro

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCarePro announced its expansion across 32 states as the company works toward nationwide availability by year-end. The company provides educational support related to Marketplace health plans, off-Marketplace health plans, short-term health plans, Medicare options, supplemental insurance products, and COBRA education and coverage alternatives.The expansion is intended to increase access to health insurance education and enrollment support for consumers navigating major life transitions, including job loss, retirement, Medicare eligibility, and COBRA-related decisions.MyCarePro currently serves consumers in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Company leadership said additional state expansions are planned throughout the year as part of a broader effort to make services available nationwide.The announcement comes as many Americans face increasingly complex health insurance decisions during employment and life transitions. Individuals leaving employer-sponsored coverage often must evaluate multiple health plan options, understand eligibility requirements, and make enrollment decisions within limited timeframes.MyCarePro was established in 2025 to help individuals better understand available health coverage options and enrollment pathways. The company provides educational support related to Marketplace health plans, off-Marketplace health plans, short-term health plans, Medicare options, supplemental insurance products, and COBRA education and coverage alternatives.While MyCarePro launched in 2025, the organization builds upon decades of experience in the employee benefits industry. Company leadership traces its roots to 1990, when BenePro and AdminPro were founded to help employers provide cost-effective benefits solutions while supporting employee well-being and access to benefits resources."As more individuals experience career changes, retirement transitions or other life events that affect their health coverage, the need for clear and unbiased education becomes increasingly important," said Kristopher Powell, president and CEO of MyCarePro. "Our expansion strategy is focused on helping consumers access reliable information so they can better understand their options and make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage."MyCarePro works with both employers and brokers to help individuals understand their health insurance options following job loss, retirement and other qualifying life events. In addition to providing education about COBRA coverage, the company helps individuals evaluate alternative coverage options that may better align with their healthcare needs and financial circumstances.For employers, the service is designed to support a more compassionate offboarding experience while helping former employees navigate complex healthcare decisions. The company also helps employers reduce the administrative burden associated with COBRA transitions while providing access to licensed insurance professionals who can explain available coverage options.The company said interest in COBRA alternatives has grown as consumers become more aware of Marketplace plans, individual and family coverage options, Medicare solutions, and supplemental insurance products that may offer a more sustainable long-term fit.MyCarePro also assists employers that provide COBRA subsidies to former employees. When subsidy periods end, the company helps individuals explore alternative coverage options during available special enrollment opportunities. According to the company, introducing alternative coverage options earlier in the offboarding process can help reduce subsidy utilization while supporting employees with personalized guidance."Many consumers are surprised to learn they may have alternatives to COBRA that better fit their needs and budget," Powell said. "Our mission is to ensure people have access to guidance and educational support during important life transitions. As we continue expanding our reach, we remain focused on helping consumers understand the full range of coverage options available to them."MyCarePro provides its educational guidance and enrollment support services at no cost to employees, employers or brokers. Consumers are not required to enroll through a MyCarePro agent to receive information about available coverage options, allowing them to explore alternatives and make informed decisions based on their individual circumstances.MyCarePro's services are designed to help consumers evaluate available coverage options based on individual circumstances, eligibility requirements, and financial considerations. Licensed insurance professionals are available to assist individuals throughout the educational and enrollment process.About MyCareProMyCarePro serves individuals, employers, and brokers by providing access to licensed insurance professionals who help consumers better understand available coverage options. Services are provided at no cost to employees, employers, or brokers, and there is no obligation to enroll through MyCarePro licensed agents.We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all of your options.

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