Crystal Structure’s Products Now Listed in SpecLink

Build With Light

Crystal Structures adds products in RIB SpecLink to support design professionals through product research, evaluation, and specification

For the past two years Crystal Structures has been on a fast track to simplify and digitize the way our customers and the design ecosystem interact with our company and products.” — Ron Kastner, president

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Structures , a leading manufacturer of glazed structures such as skylights, canopies, solariums and more, has announced that its products are now listed in RIB SpecLink , a software platform that has helped thousands of architects, engineers, and specifiers simplify and improve their process for creating and collaborating on building project specifications.RIB SpecLink offers a comprehensive library of specifications that includes extensive product information, along with editing guidance, section checklists, intelligent links, reference standards, choice lists, and other intelligent features to streamline editing. SpecLink’s content can be fully customized without losing reference to the original content.The inclusion of Crystal Structures’ content makes it easier and faster for specifiers and architects to evaluate and add Crystal Structures’ products to their building projects. The specification sections in which Crystal Structures’ products appear in SpecLink are CSI Sections:08 44 33 – Sloped Glazing Assemblies08 44 53 – Point-Supported Canopy Systems08 45 00– Translucent Roof / Wall Assemblies08 62 00 – Unit Skylights (Fixed Skylights)08 63 00 – Metal-Framed Skylights08 64 00 – Glazed Structural Skylights08 65 00 – Skylights13 34 10 – Glazed Structures13 34 13 – Greenhouses“For the past two years since our change in ownership Crystal Structures has been on a fast track to simplify and digitize the way our customers and the design ecosystem interact with our company and products,” said Ron Kastner, president of Crystal Structures. “Inclusion in RIB SpecLink has been a natural extension of our company’s focus to not only make the best glazed structure products but also to make the process of research and design as easy as possible.”About Crystal StructuresCrystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, canopies, solariums, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company’s products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn’t leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance.Crystal Structures is frequently chosen as the contractor-preferred sub for high-reputational risk projects with highly-custom / complex / "gotta be right" / "how do we actually do this" visionary concepts.About RIB SoftwareDriven by transformative digital technologies and trends, here at RIB we’ve made it our primary purpose to propel the industry forward and make engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable. And through our 60-year industry experience and our truly global footprint of over 550,000 users and 2,700 talents, our vision is to transform our business into a global powerhouse providing innovative software solutions to our core markets – putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. Managing the entire building lifecycle from planning to construction, the development of our powerful portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology. Ultimately, connecting people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure customersalways complete projects within budget, on time and to quality, while reducing their carbon footprint.Partner with the leaders in digital construction technology and transform your construction business today. Visit www.rib-software.com for more.RIB Software is a proud member of Schneider Electric.

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