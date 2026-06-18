DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT’S MARK PARISER EARNS “ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS VISIONARY” HONORS BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been named a “2026 Entertainment Business Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times in a special section. The prestigious annual list spotlights the preeminent behind-the-scenes leaders and executives in the industry. Pariser has also received this recognition in previous years.“As the entertainment sector continues to navigate rapid change in 2026, these behind-the-scenes leaders have become more indispensable than ever,” says the publication. “The professionals highlighted here help studios, networks, production companies, agencies, music labels, gaming firms and digital platforms adapt to these changes while remaining competitive and resilient.”“Pariser engineers multi-generational financial stability for prominent entertainment icons, chart-topping alternative rock bands and elite professional athletes,” highlights the feature. “This expertise extends to high-stakes entertainment bookkeeping, recently establishing the corporate accounting infrastructure for major film finance companies and leading television production teams behind Family Guy.”As a CPA and Partner at DPP, Pariser acts as the financial "quarterback” for his clients. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he has established himself as one of the entertainment industry's most reliable and forward-thinking business managers. His elite clientele includes prominent Hollywood talent, media executives, and international entrepreneurs. For them, Pariser oversees all facets of financial stewardship, combining advanced tax and estate planning with investment monitoring and complex deal negotiations to protect their wealth and maximize long-term growth.Recognized throughout the industry for his expertise and integrity, Pariser has been repeatedly named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top Business Managers” and Variety’s “Business Managers Elite.” Recently, he was named a “Top 100 Accountant” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

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