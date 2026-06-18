USGS Water Science Center Employees in New York Vote Overwhelmingly to Join NFFE-IAM

A diverse group of more than 100 professional and non-professional employees at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Water Science Center for New York has voted overwhelmingly to join the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE-IAM), marking another major organizing victory for federal workers seeking a stronger voice on the job.

The newly organized bargaining unit includes Hydrologic Technicians, Geologists, Physical Scientists, Hydrologists, Biologists, and other science professionals who perform critical work monitoring and protecting New York’s water resources.

The workers voted 88% in favor of union representation following a grassroots organizing campaign that united employees across multiple locations throughout the state.

Biologist Rebecca Gorney played a pivotal role in the successful campaign, helping build support among coworkers and coordinating efforts to secure signed membership forms and encourage participation throughout the election process. IAM Assistant Organizing Coordinator Jerry McCarty led the organizing campaign and worked closely with employee leaders to achieve the decisive victory.

“I come from a proud union family, and I experienced firsthand the value of union representation in my previous state government job,” said Rebecca Gorney, a USGS biologist and organizing committee leader. “When dramatic changes began affecting federal workers in 2025, conversations among my coworkers quickly turned toward organizing. As we watched staffing levels decline through firings and buyouts, many of us realized the importance of having a collective voice. Through all the uncertainty, employees came to see that a union provides stability, protection, and a voice in the workplace. We are grateful to join the NFFE-IAM and look forward to working together to restore opportunities like telework, ensure fair access to training and advancement, and build a stronger future for everyone at the USGS Water Science Center.”

Throughout the campaign, employees engaged coworkers across the state, discussing the benefits of collective bargaining and the importance of having a united voice on workplace issues.

“Rebecca and the organizing committee built an impressive grassroots movement that reached employees in every location,” said IAM Assistant Organizing Coordinator Jerry McCarty. “Their commitment to talking with coworkers, answering questions, and building trust was the driving force behind this remarkable result. An overwhelming yes vote reflects the confidence these workers have in each other and in the NFFE-IAM.”

“This campaign is a perfect example of what happens when workers take ownership of their future and stand together for a stronger voice on the job,” said IAM Assistant Organizing Director Juan Eldridge. “Rebecca and her coworkers built this victory from the ground up through determination, solidarity, and countless conversations with their fellow employees. We are proud to welcome these dedicated USGS professionals into the NFFE-IAM family and look forward to helping them build a strong first contract.”

The victory adds to the union’s growing presence among federal and professional employees and highlights the increasing interest in union representation among scientific and technical workers.

Union representatives will now work with the newly organized members to prepare for negotiations and begin securing a first collective bargaining agreement.