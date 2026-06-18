District 19 Golf Tournament Drives Support for Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines

Members of the rail labor community, industry partners, and supporters gathered along the banks of the Tennessee River for the 11th Annual IAM District 19 Guide Dogs of America Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) Charity Golf Tournament, combining friendly competition with a shared commitment to changing lives.

Watch the video here.

The annual event has become a cornerstone fundraiser supporting GDA | TLC, an organization that provides highly trained service dogs to individuals in need across the country.

“Now in its eleventh year, this tournament continues to attract strong participation from labor organizations, vendors, attorneys, railroad industry partners, and volunteers, all united by a common charitable mission,” said IAM District 19 President and Directing General Chair Reece Murtagh

Held in Chattanooga, Tenn., the tournament offered participants a scenic setting and a day of camaraderie despite early concerns about weather conditions. Golfers competed for impressive hole-in-one prizes, including a new Ford truck and a $20,000 cash award, while raising funds that directly support the training and placement of service dogs.

Organizers emphasized that the event is about far more than golf.

“There are a lot of organizations and companies supporting our great event,” said Josh Hartford, IAM Assisttant to the International President for the IAM Rail Division.

See photos here.

“It’s one of my favorite events to for our favorite charity,” said IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen. “They’re changing lives every day, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.”

“GDA | TLC provides service animals that help individuals achieve greater independence and improve their quality of life,” said GDA | TLC Vice President Zack Gittlen, who describes the dogs as “modern-day miracles” for many people who rely on them for mobility, companionship and daily assistance.

The program’s impact extends beyond traditional guide dog services. One example highlighted during the tournament was Paxton, a full-time facility dog at Huntsville Hospital’s Caring House. There, Paxton helps children and adolescents ages 4 to 18 who are coping with grief and loss.

The Caring House provides bereavement support to young people who have experienced the death of a loved one, and GDA | TLC facility dogs play a vital role in helping them process difficult emotions and develop healthy coping skills. Program specialists noted that services like these are made possible through donations and fundraising efforts such as the District 19 tournament.

“Having these incredible dogs to be able to impact so many lives across the country is such an amazing thing,” said Huntsville Hospital Child Life Specialist and Coordinator Cammie Payne.

As another successful tournament concludes, organizers say the event continues to demonstrate how labor organizations can leverage their collective strength to make a meaningful difference beyond the workplace. By helping fund the training of guide dogs and therapeutic service animals, the District 19 charity tournament transforms generosity into life-changing support for individuals and families across the nation.

The annual fundraiser remains a powerful reminder that when working people come together in support of a worthy cause, the impact reaches far beyond the golf course.