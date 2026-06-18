Karen Poore Named Executive Director of Downtown Toledo Improvement District

Karen Poore

DTID and ConnecToledo Clarify Roles to Support Downtown Toledo's Future

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Downtown Toledo Improvement District (DTID) and ConnecToledo today announced a refined organizational structure that clearly defines the role of each organization while maintaining a shared commitment to downtown Toledo's success. The updated model allows both organizations to focus on the work they are uniquely positioned to lead.The updated structure reflects the continued evolution of downtown Toledo and the organizations that support its growth. DTID will focus on the daily operations, services and activation efforts that make downtown welcoming, vibrant and investable. ConnecToledo will focus on long-term planning, redevelopment, investment attraction and the partnerships needed to advance transformational opportunities for downtown and the region.DTIDUnder the updated structure, DTID will focus on cleanliness and maintenance programs, safety initiatives, ambassador services, business support, retail activation and community events and programming. These efforts create the experience that residents, employees, visitors and investors encounter every day and provide the foundation for continued growth.As part of that transition, DTID has named Karen Poore executive director. Poore brings more than three decades of leadership experience in municipal government, economic development, and public-sector operations.Poore most recently served as business navigator for Lucas County Economic Development, where she worked with developers and local governments to streamline processes and accelerate investment projects. Prior to that, she served seven years as deputy mayor for the City of Toledo, overseeing city operations, budget planning, infrastructure initiatives and cross-department collaboration. She also spent more than 13 years as deputy treasurer for Lucas County Treasurer’s Office, helping modernize county systems and support major community development efforts."Karen brings a unique combination of public sector leadership, operational expertise and deep knowledge of Toledo," Rubin said. "She understands how successful communities are built and how organizations work together to move projects forward. Her experience and relationships throughout the region make her exceptionally well-suited to lead DTID as we continue investing in downtown's future."As executive director, Poore will oversee DTID's operational priorities and work closely with property owners, businesses and community partners to ensure downtown remains clean, safe, active and welcoming."I am honored to join DTID at such an important moment for downtown Toledo," Poore said. "Downtown continues to build momentum, and I look forward to working with property owners, businesses, residents and community partners to ensure we continue creating a downtown that people are proud to invest in, work in and visit."A well-operated and well-activated downtown is essential to attracting residents, businesses and investment. DTID's work ensures downtown remains a place where people want to spend time, open businesses and invest in the future."As downtown continues to evolve, it is important that our organizations evolve with it," said Matt Rubin, chair of the DTID Board of Directors. "This structure creates greater clarity around responsibilities, strengthens accountability and allows each organization to focus on the work it is best equipped to deliver."ConnecToledoConnecToledo will focus on long-term planning and redevelopment efforts, including leading the development and implementation of the downtown master plan. Building on the foundation established by the 22nd Century Committee, ConnecToledo will continue bringing together business leaders, developers, institutions and public partners to help shape downtown Toledo's next chapter.Led by its private-sector CEO, Christine Michaels, and Board, ConnecToledo will continue to advance initiatives that support economic growth, attract investment, and strengthen downtown's role as the region's economic and cultural center. The organization is committed to leveraging downtown Toledo's momentum to drive broader opportunities, investment and regional competitiveness throughout northwest Ohio."Downtown Toledo has reached a point where both operational excellence and strategic leadership require dedicated focus," said Michaels. "This structure recognizes that reality. DTID can concentrate fully on creating an exceptional downtown experience, while ConnecToledo focuses on long-term planning, investment attraction and helping guide downtown's future growth."Together, DTID and ConnecToledo will continue supporting a downtown Toledo that attracts investment, supports businesses, welcomes visitors and serves as a catalyst for regional growth, each through a clearly defined and complementary role. While the organizations have refined their responsibilities, they will remain closely aligned through shared leadership, shared priorities and their continued co-location at 300 Madison Avenue in the heart of downtown Toledo.About the Downtown Toledo Improvement DistrictThe Downtown Toledo Improvement District is a nonprofit organization established by downtown property owners to support programs and services that enhance the vitality of downtown Toledo. DTID oversees investments in cleanliness, safety, beautification, business engagement and activation efforts that contribute to a vibrant downtown experience.About ConnecToledoConnecToledo is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the vitality and growth of downtown Toledo and its surrounding neighborhoods. Working in partnership with the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, ConnecToledo leads strategic planning, redevelopment initiatives and investment attraction efforts that support a vibrant, connected and economically strong downtown.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.