Rep. Rashid On Unlawful ICE Abductions at Bridgeview Courthouse

BERWYN, Ill. — Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Bridgeview) issued the following statement in response to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers unlawfully detaining three people from the Bridgeview Courthouse, including a mother and minor child, today:

“ICE’s actions in Bridgeview are a gross violation of the U.S. Constitution and Illinois law. Illinois law (the Court Access, Safety and Participation Act) prohibits warrantless immigration arrests of anyone attending court.

“I am extremely concerned and have reached out to the Cook County Sheriff’s office for answers. It’s unclear if the ICE agents had a valid judicial warrant. There must be accountability for masked agents breaking state law and acting with impunity. I am directing my office to expend all resources at our discretion to get to the bottom of what happened today.” – Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid