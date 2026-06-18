PREFIX Announces Sold‑Out 7th Annual Kim A. Zeile Charity Golf Outing

The Prefix 7th Annual Kim A. Zeile Charity Golf Outing The list of generous Sponsors of the 2026 Prefix Golf Outing. As part of the Prefix C3 Initiative, the organization supports charities each year.

Each year the popular event honors Prefix Founder, Kim A. Zeile (1955-2022) and Prefix corporation's spirit of Community, Caring, and Compassion

Each year, this outing brings our customers, staff members, and local community together in a powerful way.” — Jhan Dolphin, VP Prefix Corporation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prefix Corporation is proud to announce the 7th Annual Kim A. Zeile Charity Golf Outing, taking place next Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Greystone Golf Club in Washington, Michigan. The popular event has once again sold out, bringing together employees, partners, and community supporters for a day of golf, camaraderie, and meaningful impact.

As part of Prefix Corporation’s 3C Charity Initiative, the company selects a nonprofit organization each year to support through fundraising events and volunteer efforts. This year’s beneficiary is The ASHLEY Project, a local organization dedicated to providing hot, healthy meals, staple groceries, and messages of hope to individuals and families across surrounding communities.

Prefix extends its sincere appreciation to the event’s generous sponsors whose support makes this charitable tradition possible.

Presenting Sponsors: PPG and GNE Paint Centers

Supporting Sponsors: Troy Laser & Fab, MacQueen Insurance Group, Cintas, Dawda Law, HUB Insurance, FIDIA, Rampf, and Spray Booth Products.

“Each year, this outing brings our customers, staff members, and local community together in a powerful way." said Prefix VP, Jhan Dolphin. “We’re honored to support The ASHLEY Project this year and help strengthen the vital work they do for families in need.”

The event continues to be one of Prefix’s most anticipated annual traditions, celebrating teamwork, generosity, and the spirit of giving back. For more information on the Prefix C3 program, visit prefix.com.

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