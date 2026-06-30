Benefits of the Strainsert Custom Load Pin Configurator

Custom Load Pin Configurator

The custom Load Pin Configurator allows engineers to evaluate feasibility and generate preliminary load pin designs based on nominal application parameters.

Our Load Pin Configurator helps engineers validate concepts faster, reduce design cycles, and move from idea to production with greater confidence. That is a game changer for our customers.” — Tim Foley, President

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Strainsert Load Pin configurator is a custom tool, composed of software, CAD modeling, and embedded Strainsert proprietary data and logic, designed to accelerate the early stages of Load Pin design.This is achieved by allowing our customer’s technical staff, including engineers and designers, to quickly evaluate feasibility and generate preliminary load pin designs based on their unique application requirements.By entering key design inputs, users can easily produce conceptual load pin designs along with 2D and 3D drawings, eliminating the need for time-intensive manual calculations or multiple iterations during initial design exploration.There are a number of important benefits from using the custom Load Pin configurator. One, the fast design validation allows engineers and designers to quickly determine whether a load pin solution is viable within their application constraints. Two, the reduced design cycle time instantly generate conceptual drawings to support internal reviews and project planning. Engineers and designers can download or email load pin design drawings easily from within the configurator tool. Three, the ability to evaluate multiple configurations early without committing engineering resources to full design efforts improves decision making and saves cost. Four, the seamless transition to production is facilitated by the Strainsert engineering team reviewing, finalizing, and formalizing all conceptual load pin designs.Streamlined WorkflowThe configurator provides a simple, structured process:1. Select from six standard load pin configurations2. Input key design parameters3. Generate and review conceptual results4. Download preliminary drawings for evaluation5. Submit the preferred load pin design to StrainsertOnce the pin layout is submitted, our customers can then complete and submit the Strainsert Load Pin questionnaire to provide measurement capacities, required factors of safety, clearance limitations and environmental, performance, and quality requirements thus reducing misunderstandings and redesigns.The combined use of the Load Pin configurator and the Load Pin questionnaire is a proven practice that ensures all specified design and application requirements are documented, evaluated and addressed during the sensor design process.This process produces a sensor designed and manufactured for optimal performance in a specific environment. Additionally, this process reduces overall lead time and costs as Strainsert and our customers typically work together from the beginning of the project. This close coordination improves communication, understanding of the requirements and minimizes costly re-design iterations.For applications that fall outside typical design ranges shown by the configurator, have complex or highly specialized requirements or for other technical support, please contact Strainsert Engineering at 610-825-3310 or engineering@strainsert.com for assistance.

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