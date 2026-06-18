ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNER VANJA HABEKOVIC NAMED TOP GLOBAL TAX LAWYER BY LAWDRAGON

Vanja Habekovic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Vanja Habekovic has been recognized in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon “500 Leading Global Tax Lawyers” guide. This prestigious recognition honors the top legal professionals worldwide who excel in navigating complex corporate, transactional, and international tax landscapes.“They are the titans of tax disputes, the architects of the code, the guardians of generational wealth,” shares the publication about the selected honorees.Habekovic is a corporate attorney who leads the firm’s Tax and Family Office practice. She brings more than two decades of experience developing forward-thinking tax strategies for family offices, high net worth individuals, private foundations and closely held businesses. The distinct depth and breadth of her tax knowledge sets her apart from traditional corporate attorneys.Habekovic’s legal acumen has earned her the respect of her peers, as highlighted by recent honors, including being named one of the Best Lawyers in America and earning “Legal Visionary” distinction for 2026 by the Los Angeles Times.

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