Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $15 Million in Bay Restoration Funding for Septic System Upgrades and Sewer Connections

Projects support improved water quality, property values and jobs



BALTIMORE (June 18, 2026) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved grants totaling $15 million to reduce pollution and improve water quality across the state by upgrading private septic systems and connecting homes and businesses to public sewer systems.

Grants from Maryland’s Bay Restoration Fund, implemented by local jurisdictions, focus on failing systems closest to the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal bays. Funding can also be used to connect properties to public sewage systems. All 23 Maryland counties will benefit from the grants.

“Replacing a failing septic system is one of those expenses that can be overwhelming for any homeowner,” said Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “It’s not something families plan for, and the costs can be significant. That’s why every dollar of assistance matters. These grants help Marylanders make critical upgrades that protect their property, improve local water quality, and reduce pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay.”

The Bay Restoration Fund supplies grant money to individual counties to provide financial support for homes and businesses upgrading septic systems with technology to reduce nitrogen pollution. The program focuses on replacing or upgrading aging, failing septic systems, with priority given to those located closest to the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal bays where nitrogen reductions have the most significant impact on water quality.

Since the Bay Restoration Fund’s inception in 2004, Maryland has made historic investments in clean water infrastructure. The septic component of the fund has provided $272 million to assist homeowners and local governments in installing upgraded systems. The program has funded more than 17,000 upgrades throughout the state, including more than 10,500 in Maryland’s Chesapeake and Atlantic Coast Bays “critical areas.” In addition, more than 1,600 homes have been connected to public sewers using the Bay Restoration Fund.

For more information on the Bay Restoration Fund and the Septic System Upgrade Program, visit our website.

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