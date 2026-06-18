Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss of Infusion Center of NJ Named a 2026 NJ Top Doc

NJ Top Doc: Jeffrey A. Weiss, MD

Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss of the Infusion Center Of NJ has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit 2026.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce that Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss, founder and medical director of the Infusion Center of NJ, has been reviewed and approved based on merit for 2026. Actively board-certified in Internal Medicine — recertified in November 2025 — Dr. Weiss is widely recognized for his expertise in integrative, evidence-based care, pairing the rigor of conventional medicine with carefully selected complementary therapies to advance each patient’s individual health goals.At the Infusion Center of NJ, Dr. Weiss has cultivated a calm, medical spa-like environment where clinical excellence and patient comfort go hand in hand. The practice remains one of the few physician-owned and physician-supervised IV therapy centers in New Jersey, ensuring that every protocol is guided by direct medical oversight, current clinical evidence, and individualized assessment. All treatments are sourced through FDA-approved compounding pharmacies and formulated with high-quality, naturally derived ingredients — a reflection of Dr. Weiss’s enduring commitment to safety, transparency, and measurable outcomes.Dr. Weiss’s path to medicine is as distinctive as his approach to it. After training at a music conservatory in concert piano and conducting, he completed six years of medical education in Europe, encompassing allopathic, homeopathic, and naturopathic disciplines. He then pursued advanced U.S. training at leading New Jersey hospitals in Internal Medicine, with subspecialty experience in heart failure and heart transplantation. This breadth of training informs an integrative philosophy that draws on both conventional and naturopathic principles to address the underlying drivers of health rather than symptoms alone. Patients consistently highlight his thoughtful, science-based approach and the attentive, personalized care they receive at every visit.The Infusion Center of NJ continues to expand its menu of evidence-informed services, including IV vitamin C, IV iron, specialized peptide protocols, and a range of wellness and recovery therapies. The practice has recently introduced Red Light Therapy, a non-invasive treatment supported by a growing body of research for its role in skin rejuvenation, cellular recovery, and overall wellness.With a guiding principle of treating every patient like family, Dr. Weiss and his team remain dedicated to helping individuals feel better, function better, and live healthier — through integrative medicine grounded in clinical evidence and delivered with genuine, personalized care.For more information about Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss and the services offered at the Infusion Center Of NJ, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjeffreyaweiss/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

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